Bitcoin has rallied, but don’t buy lower yet

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 4 days ago

After plunging more than 15% in the past three days, the now has rebounded. So the selloff is over? For a variety of reasons, we believe not. The cryptocurrency followed other riskier assets such as stocks after the strong selloff due to the possible default of the Chinese real estate group Evergrande (HK :). At the same time, the, a traditional safe haven asset, gained 1.5%.

d1softballnews.com

MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Two Altcoins Ready To Rally, Bitcoin Bear Case Has Been Invalidated

A popular crypto strategist and trader believes the “bottom is in” after a rough week for many cryptocurrency investors. The analyst, pseudonymously known as Capo, tells his 165,300 Twitter followers that price patterns suggesting Bitcoin (BTC) would fall below the $38,000 support level appear to be invalidated. “38k seems invalidated....
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

Eli Lilly boasts several drugs that generate well over $1 billion in sales every year. Moderna's business extends beyond its famous COVID-19 vaccine. Bear markets happen on average once every 3.6 years, according to data from Hartford Funds, the mutual fund company. That makes these events relatively common -- and while that can be scary for investors, there is a silver lining. In 100% of the cases, a bull market followed a bear market. That means these otherwise difficult market downturns present excellent opportunities to buy shares of great companies on the dip.
