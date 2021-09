We know you just can’t wait till Wednesday’s episode of “Big Brother” to find out who won the make-or-break Week 11 Power of Veto competition. So keep reading for all of the latest “Big Brother” 23 spoilers. We’ve been glued to the #BB23 live feeds all weekend and we know who claimed the game-changing POV. Shortly after the special two-hour episode ended on September 16, we saw Xavier Prather win his second HOH competition of the season. He had previously ruled the roost in Week 3 and engineered the ouster of Brent Champagne. This time around he was forced to choose...

TV SHOWS ・ 9 DAYS AGO