'Black-Owned Businesses' Grant Helps Owner Keep Boutique

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is offering a $500 incentive to unemployed people who go back to work at businesses with 100 or fewer employees and receive job training, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.
The incentive, dubbed the Return and Earn Program, will be financed with $10 million of federal COVID-19 funds.
The Democratic governor says the new program will use already-existing job-training infrastructure to provide wage reimbursement to employers. Employers who hire workers with “skills gaps” can also get 50% of the wages reimbursed during the training period under the program.
The employer wage subsidy will be capped at $10,000.
The program...
