This time of year as we head into the fall months, we usually talk about mosquito counts diminishing due to the cooler temperatures. Our forecast though seems to be anything but cooler, which still leaves us talking mosquito safety. Make sure to always use the bug spray if you are outside during dusk or dawn. It's important to protect yourself because we do have confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Michiana. No human cases, but confirmed cases in mosquito pools and animals. This has been detected in Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, IN, and Elkhart counties. Hopefully we can keep the trend of no human case through the rest of the mosquito season.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO