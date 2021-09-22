CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Midday Report: US Stocks Jump With Fed in Focus, China Fears Easing; Oil Gains as Inventories Drop Again

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 4 days ago

US stocks traded up after midday on Wednesday as concern esed about a potential default by Evergrande, China's largest real estate developer, while investors waited for a statement from the Federal Reserve at the end of its monthly monetary policy meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.3% to 34,356.78,...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Market Crash

Seeking out the safety of solid consumer goods companies is a prudent move for uncertain times. One travel industry leader has what it takes to crush the market even in a downturn. A tobacco stock just might light up your portfolio during a market crash. Except for one or two...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Scared of the Stock Market Should You Be Right Now?

September is often a volatile month for stocks. Last week's sell-off may have spooked a lot of investors. Here's what you need to know about the latest bout of turbulence. September has historically been a rocky month for the stock market, and this year has been no exception. Last week, stock values tumbled early on as COVID-19-related fears and concerns about China's property market spooked investors to their core. And while things have settled since then, it's hard to say what the next few months will look like as far as stocks are concerned.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

Asian shares were mixed Monday, as fears of further waves of coronavirus outbreaks clouded the economic outlook for the region, tempering gains. Japan s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed in afternoon trading, inching up less than 0.1% to 30,254.01 after zigzagging earlier in the day. Australia s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 7,404.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 3,131.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.7% to 24,360.55, while the Shanghai Composite shed 0.6% to 3,591.49.Japan's ruling party holds an election later this week to choose a leader, who is likely to succeed Yoshihide Suga as prime minister...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Stocks#Energy Stocks#Treasury Department#The Federal Reserve#Us Treasury#Fed#Econoday#Devon Energy#Dvn#Occidental Petroleum#Marathon Oil#Mro#Fdx
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn: Economic Meltdown is on America's Doorstep

The global economy is connected. Big events blow throughout the world like a monsoon, rising prices, and dropping local businesses like dominos. The economy is a reactionary phenomenon. One event leads to another. In 1929, the overleveraged stock market blew half the world economy to pieces. The world didn't recover for the next 15 years.
The Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Electric vehicle stocks aren't only about car manufacturers. They require lithium batteries, and those batteries need to be recycled. Nio wants to beat Tesla, Albemarle is growing exponentially, and Li-Cycle is making big first moves in a massive industry. The global electric car market grew 43% in 2020 in terms...
ECONOMY
investorsobserver.com

US Stocks Fluctuate With Real-Estate, Technology Among Worst Performers in Midday Trading; Digital Currencies Slump

US stocks were mixed in choppy trade as real-estate and technology led decliners after government bond yields extended gains to the highest since early July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by less than 0.1% to 34,771.13, with S&P 500 also up by less than 0.1% but Nasdaq down by 0.2%. All three indexes traded lower earlier in the session. Energy and financials were among the biggest gainers after midday on Friday.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
investorsobserver.com

China Sends Cryptos Lower, Stocks Rise Friday

Investors had a busy week this week. After facing a potential Armageddon at the start and then enjoying a post-Federal Reserve rally at the end of the week to finish with modest gains. Throughout the week, investors learned more about the state of the housing market through reports on building...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 shake off Evergrande-inspired shocks, Fed tapering talk to end week solidly higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ended higher Friday and the broader market notched weekly gains, capping a wild stretch for equity markets that was initially marked by a bout of uncertainty over the potential collapse of China property developer Evergrande. The outlook for the developer, with some $300 billion in debt, remains uncertain. Still, the Dow closed up 0.1% at around 34,798, the S&P 500 index finished up 0.2% higher at 4,455, logging weekly gains of 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, FactSet data show. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished the day lower, of...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Wall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell, Evergrande Risks Resurface

US stocks were set for a lower open Friday as traders monitored developments surrounding China's embattled property giant Evergrande, while Beijing's crackdown against cryptocurrencies added to the pressure. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 164 points or 0.5%, S&P futures declined 25 points or 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures slumped 117...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
STOCKS
fxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Sinks as China Takes Aim

The market sell-off can be traced back to developments in China, where the central bank has issued a nationwide ban on bitcoin transactions, blaming fraud, money laundering and energy consumption. China officials are also taking aim at bitcoin mining once again. Meanwhile, fears surrounding China’s debt-laden real estate developer Evergrande also seem to have spilled over into the crypto market.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Materials Stocks to Buy as Investors Look Forward to 2022

While materials stocks occupy the undesirable quality of competing for the title of most boring investment category, Wall Street might very well apply a premium for dull holdings. For instance, while the S&P 500 index has been a solid performer — up 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis — over the trailing month, it’s down just under 1%.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy