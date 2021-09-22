CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street Sees Upbeat Open, Fed Decision Eyed

By InvestorsObserver
investorsobserver.com
 5 days ago

US stocks were set for a higher open Wednesday as concerns over the potential collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande eased, while traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 202 points or 0.6%, S&P futures increased 25 points or 0.6%, and Nasdaq...

www.investorsobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
investorsobserver.com

Wall Street Sees Mixed Open as Markets Weigh Evergrande Risks

US stocks were set for a mixed open Monday as traders continued to evaluate the risks associated with the potential collapse of Chinese property giant Evergrande in the last remaining days of a volatile month. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 58 points or 0.2%, S&P futures slipped 8 points...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Dow Futures#Europe#Chinese#Evergrande#The Federal Reserve#S P#China Evergrande Group#Bloomberg#Shanghai Composite#Marin Software#Mrin#Alphabet#Sfix#Summit Therapeutics#Smmt#Adobe#Adbe
MarketWatch

Stocks open mostly lower as Treasury yields continue rise

Stocks opened mostly lower Monday, with the rate-sensitive tech and communication services sectors under pressure as Treasury yields continued to rise. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 89 points, or 0.3%, at 34,887, while the S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,447. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 14,955. Treasury yields extended a rise that followed last week's Federal Reserve policy meeting, with the rate on the 10-year note briefly topping 1.5%. The 10-year yield remains up 3.3 basis points at 1.493%. Yields and debt prices move in opposite directions.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Gold futures tally a second straight gain

Gold futures settled with a slight gain on Monday, as Treasury yields eased back from their highest levels of the session. "Bearish elements," such as the hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week and expectations for interest rate hikes, have been predominant, said Carlo Alberto De Casa, analyst at Kinesis Money. For now, investors do not seem to be too worried about the risk of a domino effect from China property giant Evergrande's debt woes, he said. December gold rose 30 cents, or 0.02%, to settle at $1,752 an ounce. Prices posted a climb of 0.1% on Friday.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Acceleron's stock gains 3.9% on acquisition report

Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. gained 3.9% in premarket trading on Monday after Bloomberg reported Friday that an unnamed buyer is considering spending $11 billion to buy the company. Acceleron markets one approved therapy, Reblozy, which is used to treat anemia in some people with the blood disorder beta thalassemia. The company's stock has gained 31.0% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 18.6%.
STOCKS
AFP

Global stocks mixed as Germany faces period of political limbo

European stock markets ended the day slightly higher Monday, after an early rally ran out of steam as the prospect of drawn-out coalition talks in Germany weighed on sentiment. On the other side of the Atlantic, share prices on Wall Street were also mixed as investors weigh the risk of a US government shutdown amid difficult congressional negotiations on President Joe Biden's agenda. Brent oil prices jumped close to a three-year high just short of $80 a barrel on concerns about tightening supplies, boosting shares in energy companies. After earlier surging by as much as 0.5 percent, the blue-chip DAX index in Frankfurt ended the day 0.3 percent higher.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow books longest win streak in 2 months but gains fade at Monday's end and S&P 500 and Nasdaq close lower

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher Monday, but the index managed to notch a fourth straight session of gains, but the blue-chip index ended well off the best levels of the session and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed lower. Notably, small-capitalization stocks advanced sharply on the session, aided by a gain in energy shares which themselves were helped by a rally in crude-oil prices , rising to the highest level in about three years. The Dow closed about 71 points, or 0.2%, higher at 34,870, but ended well off its intraday peak at 35,061.12. The fourth straight session for blue chips matched its longest string of gains since the period ended Aug. 25. The S&P 500 index ended off 0.3% at 4,443, while the Nasdaq Composite Index finished the session down 0.5% at 14,970, on a preliminary basis. Meanwhile, the small-cap Russell 2000 index rose over 1% on the session. The moves for stocks came as the benchmark 10-year Treasury note touched 1.5%, its highest level since June, while the 30-year Treasury bond yield rose above 2%, marking its highest level since around mid August.
STOCKS
Money Morning

10 Stocks to Cash In on This Week’s Market Rebound

The market's not done with Evergrande. Last Monday, traders were afraid Evergrande would miss a bond payment, and then on Friday, it actually missed the payment. I wasn't really surprised at the rough ride. My Money Calendar told me ahead of time that this past week is almost always the most volatile, rough week in September.
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

Wall Street Tumbles Pre-Bell, Evergrande Risks Resurface

US stocks were set for a lower open Friday as traders monitored developments surrounding China's embattled property giant Evergrande, while Beijing's crackdown against cryptocurrencies added to the pressure. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 164 points or 0.5%, S&P futures declined 25 points or 0.6%, and Nasdaq futures slumped 117...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

US Futures Slump as Evergrande Fears Resurface

US stock futures were lower Friday as traders monitored developments surrounding China's embattled property giant Evergrande, while Beijing's crackdown against cryptocurrencies added to the pressure. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.4%, S&P futures declined 0.5%, and Nasdaq futures slumped 0.70%. Fears over a potential collapse of China Evergrande Group...
STOCKS
investorsobserver.com

US Stocks Fluctuate With Real-Estate, Technology Among Worst Performers in Midday Trading; Digital Currencies Slump

US stocks were mixed in choppy trade as real-estate and technology led decliners after government bond yields extended gains to the highest since early July. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by less than 0.1% to 34,771.13, with S&P 500 also up by less than 0.1% but Nasdaq down by 0.2%. All three indexes traded lower earlier in the session. Energy and financials were among the biggest gainers after midday on Friday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Evergrande, Fed Worries; Dow Down 70 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened lower on Friday, unsettled by fresh comments from the Federal Reserve about the pace of monetary policy tightening, and by doubts about China Evergrande, the real estate developer teetering on the brink of default. By 9:40 AM ET (1340 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy