Pastor, Film Producer and America’s Best Preacher Reaches Millions with Message of Hope. DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — There are a myriad of words to describe T.D. Jakes: Pastor. Global leader. Best-selling author. Filmmaker. Real estate industrialist. Conference producer. The senior pastor of The Potter’s House in Dallas, Jakes blazed the trail in bringing a message of hope to millions around the world through any mode of communication, never being limited to just the pulpit. He has counseled several U.S. presidents and been the guest of numerous leaders around the world. Jakes will be honored for his 45 years of ministry at a special worship service on Sunday, Sept. 26, at The Potter’s House beginning at 9 a.m. CT, set to feature special guests and tributes.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO