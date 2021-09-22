Review: New 'Cinderella' is a remix to the classic

In the conversation about seminal television through the years, a show like the original version of “The Wonder Years” always tends to find a way in the conversation. And for good reason. For six seasons, the coming-of-age ABC dramedy followed Fred Savage as Kevin Arnold, a typical suburban American child from a typical suburban American household, as he grew up in his typical suburban town — from 1968 to 1973. The series itself debuted in 1988 and ended in 1993, allowing Boomers to look back with fondness over a nostalgic reminder of their own wonder years, of what it felt like to grow up at that time, awkwardness and all. “The Wonder Years” also connected to the millennial, Nick at Nite crowd who may have been too young to fully get the series when it originally aired but could go back and connect through the power of syndication. Which is why a reboot or reimagining of “The Wonder Years” makes as much sense as any other reboot or reimagining — though there is always the question of “Why mess with ‘perfection?’” — as there is another generation who connected to the material just as their parents did.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO