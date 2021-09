0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic. Remember we are here because of a 60+ year old man who was nearing the end of his career as a line coach but still knew he had a dream job, and an AD who saw the fit that none of us did and was willing to take the risk of hiring him in the face of other more popular hires. I don't know if we win this weekend, but I believe we can because of 2 men who knew the hole we were in and how we could get out of it. This fires me up as much as anything else I could watch right now and makes me believe we're dancing on Dixon Saturday night! Woo Pig!

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO