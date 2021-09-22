Making America's New "Hybrid" Home Energy-Efficient Year Round

The SPY Pinseeker Award is a badge of excellence for the finest products and destinations in golf. Our senior golf writer, John Scott Lewinski, tests out the field in play — and we select only the finest golf products to receive this special stamp of approval. For this entry, we’ve selected the Breakthrough Golf Technology Stability Carbon Putter Shaft – a high-tech, customizable putting tool that looks to make any putter more stable, less flexible and more accurate. When you venture to any driving range or practice facility, you’ll see scores of hacks banging away at buckets of balls. Some of them...

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO