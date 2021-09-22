BET BUZZ: Angela Bassett Gives Update On ‘Black Panther’ Sequel After Letitia Wright’s Injury

Angela Bassett is known for an array of projects throughout her career, but Marvel fans know her best as Ramonda from Black Panther. Bassett recently reprised her role in an episode of the animated series, What If...?, and she will soon be seen again in the upcoming Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In addition to being a fan-favorite Marvel star, Bassett was also nominated for an Oscar back in 1994 for playing Tina Turner in What's Love Got to Do with It. She's also recently lent her voice to Pixar's Soul, appeared in Netflix's new action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, and has been featured in five seasons of American Horror Story. In honor of all her achievements, Bassett is the latest star to get a wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood. While some wax figures in the past have made headlines for being laughably bad, Bassett's has the Internet freaking out over how good it is.

