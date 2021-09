For the 10th consecutive year, Millersville University has received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. “The Millersville University Community is honored to be recognized as a 10-year recipient of the HEED Award,” says Dr. Felicia Brown-Haywood, Chief Diversity Officer at Millersville University. “The recognition illumines the alignment of best practices and resources shared throughout the years by Insight into Diversity with the ongoing commitment in our pursuit of excellence through campus-wide impactful and transformative diversity, equity and inclusion work. The nexus between the two is the impetus of our sustained longevity.”

MILLERSVILLE, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO