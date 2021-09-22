2021 Nonprofit Racial Equity Summit

A new study published in Nature Sustainability found that the dramatic underrepresentation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in environmental sustainability fields leaves BIPOC students feeling isolated and excluded despite their strong interest in solving environmental challenges like climate change. Despite representing 38% of the U.S. population, BIPOC individuals comprised less than 16% of staff in environmental organizations in 2014, according to Dorceta Taylor of the University of Michigan. Green 2.0 reports that this number has since increased somewhat, but environmentalism has a long way to go concerning compositional diversity and transforming its culture. In addition, the new research showed systemic racism persists within the field, resulting in discrimination, lack of relatability, and feelings of isolation and exclusion among BIPOC students.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO