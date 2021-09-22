CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

2021 Nonprofit Racial Equity Summit

nonprofitctr.org
 5 days ago

This event will be held virtually only. You will receive additional instructions once you complete your registration. Categories High-Performing Leadership Teams, Hot Topics and Advocacy Events. Topics Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. As part of our ongoing commitment to equity and inclusion, we are excited to share that we are bringing...

nonprofitctr.org

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Re-defining 'racial equity' may increase donations for it

Though last year's racial justice protests unleashed an avalanche of donations for minority causes, the philanthropic community remains divided about which donations should be counted as advancing racial equity. Candid, a leading philanthropy research organization, told The Associated Press that it broadened its definition of racial equity to better reflect...
CHARITIES
independentsector.org

A Schusterman Fellow on How Embodied Jewish Practice Helps Advance Racial Equity

The following is a guest blog post from Yoshi Silverstein, founder and executive director of Mitsui Collective. He also is a Schusterman Fellow, an initiative of the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies. Schusterman Family Philanthropies is a member of Independent Sector. My Montessori preschool in Spokane, Washington was where...
RELIGION
Daily Tar Heel

Orange County Government announces new racial equity plan

Orange County will host a public hearing on Wednesday for community members to share their thoughts on the district's new racial equity plan that will soon be implemented. The meeting will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Zoom. The equity plan aims to dismantle racial disparities in the community by uncovering and addressing implicit biases in principal institutions.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofits#The Nonprofit Center
ctexaminer.com

Nonprofit Hopes to Raise $30,000 for Racial Justice Murals in 4 Towns

The towns of Old Lyme, East Lyme, New London and Norwich will soon be home to four murals highlighting diverse stories from each community’s history. Public Art for Racial Justice Education, an all-volunteer organization in southeastern Connecticut aiming to combat racial inequity through community art programming, is planning the “Sister Murals” to tell previously overlooked stories from the four cities.
OLD LYME, CT
The Daily Collegian

Getting racial equity research into the hands of policymakers

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Racial inequities are enduring and pervasive problems in the U.S. that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and contribute to poor public health outcomes. For instance, studies have found that working from home is only possible for 1 in 5 Black people (U.S. Dept of...
SOCIETY
arizona.edu

Toward Achieving Racial Equity in Research:

Collectively, the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery between late May and June 2020 became a watershed moment for our nation’s understanding of structural racism—a moment during which, at once, we grieved the tragic loss of Black lives and mobilized for justice. In the wake of...
TUCSON, AZ
Chicago Defender

People of Color Call for Racial Equity in Environmental Sustainability Fields

A new study published in Nature Sustainability found that the dramatic underrepresentation of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) in environmental sustainability fields leaves BIPOC students feeling isolated and excluded despite their strong interest in solving environmental challenges like climate change. Despite representing 38% of the U.S. population, BIPOC individuals comprised less than 16% of staff in environmental organizations in 2014, according to Dorceta Taylor of the University of Michigan. Green 2.0 reports that this number has since increased somewhat, but environmentalism has a long way to go concerning compositional diversity and transforming its culture. In addition, the new research showed systemic racism persists within the field, resulting in discrimination, lack of relatability, and feelings of isolation and exclusion among BIPOC students.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
mycbs4.com

Local leaders tackle issues of racial equity and disparity

Gainesville, Fla — Gainesville has often been called the Tale of Two Cities, the divide between the East and West Side, but local leaders are working hard to bridge the gap. Dr. Carjamin Scott is hosting a forum to discuss public health issues, many people may not want to address. "Racism is a public health issue wreaking havoc on minorities," she said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WDIO-TV

Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Many of the law enforcement changes enacted by states after George Floyd’s death have centered on policing tactics, not on racial disparities in the criminal justice system. On a national level, bipartisan congressional talks on overhauling policing practices have ended without an agreement. Now, criminal justice groups...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
finance-commerce.com

Career network promotes racial equity for young professionals

Greater MSP Partnership on Tuesday announced the launch of a new career network that recruits, hires and supports young professionals of color in the Minneapolis-St. Paul region. Kelly joined Finance & Commerce in late 2020 as an economic developer reporter. She's a 2019 graduate of the University of Minnesota, where...
SOCIETY
martechseries.com

Amazon Joins Coalition to Catalyze Racial Equity in Design

Diversify by Design (DxD) announced today that Amazon has joined the coalition as a foundational sponsor to help drive inclusion, diversity, and equity across the design profession. DxD—a diverse group of organizations and individuals working at the intersection of design, education, industry, and equity —launched this past January with the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

MacKenzie Scott Dominates Donations to Racial Equity

That’s what Ruth Simmons, the president of a historically Black university in Texas, felt in December when she received a call informing her that the school would be gifted $50 million — many times the size of the previous largest contribution it has received. Simmons, who leads Prairie View A&M University, thought she misheard the caller, so she asked for the amount to be repeated: “Five-Zero.”
ADVOCACY
constructforstl.org

How Black Leaders Are Pursuing Racial Equity in St. Louis

From Brookings: During her unsuccessful 2017 campaign for mayor of St. Louis, Mo., Tishaura Jones wrote a powerful and stinging letter to Tod Robberson, editorial page editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, vowing to “look at every issue through a racial equity lens.” Then the city treasurer, Jones took aim at Robberson’s assertion that “neglect by city leaders” allowed for graffiti and blight. Instead of laying blame on people, Jones pointed to structural inequality.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Renna Media

The Summit Foundation Awards $292,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits

The Summit Foundation has awarded more than $292,000 in grants to 22 local area nonprofit organizations providing vital food, shelter, education, arts, culture, and health services. Some of the grants include:. $5,000 to St. Teresa of Avila Loaves and Fishes for household supplies and personal care products for weekly distributions.
SUMMIT, NJ
goodmenproject.com

Why Trade Policies Are a Matter of Racial Equity

It’s no secret that trade policies in the United States have been captured by wealthy, corporate interests that prioritize growing their power and profits at the expense of working people. For generations, working people have seen their jobs, wages, and the promise of economic security disappear. While many workers across the country have experienced the devastating effects of failed U.S. trade policies, these policies have disproportionately harmed Black workers and communities who were already facing a labor market meant to exclude, exploit, and fail them. Ultimately, trade policies that harm marginalized communities are a liability for our economy as a whole.
ECONOMY
Tennessee Tribune

The National Bankers Association Announces Nonprofit Initiative to Address the Racial Wealth Gap

WASHINGTON, DC — The National Bankers Association (NBA) today announces a new initiative to close the racial wealth gap in America. The National Bankers Community Alliance (Alliance) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliate of the NBA that will provide programs and services to support Minority Depository Institutions (MDI) and the communities they serve.
CHARITIES
Housing Wire

Racial equity in the mortgage biz goes beyond “fancy galas”

If last year gave rise to a slew of announcements of initiatives to address issues of racial equity, now is the time to give force to those promises. Laura Brandao, president and partner of American Financial Resources, Tai Christensen, director of government affairs and chief diversity and inclusion officer at CBC Mortgage Agency and Montell Watson, director of corporate strategy at Movement Mortgage, took the stage at HousingWire Annual in Frisco, Texas to offer some “practical tips” for mortgage lenders to narrow the racial homeownership gap.
FRISCO, TX
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Cook County Kicks Off 3rd Annual Racial Equity Week

Three words were used by Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle to kick off this year's Cook County Racial Equity Week: Imagine. Intersect. Act. “I've encouraged to our staff to use a racial equity lens with every policy and program, including our COVID-19 recovery initiatives,” Preckwinkle said. “We've committed to strategies and measurable outcomes that hold us accountable to the public. It's not enough just to talk about equity. We must act. Otherwise, we will never know a world that is truly just compassionate, inclusive, and sustainable.”
COOK COUNTY, IL
HRmagazine.co.uk

How do you achieve racial equity at work? Call out racism

In the opening keynote of HR Rewired’s first Advancing Racial Equity Conference (ARECON) inclusion and belonging speaker René Carayol said: “Diverse is a fact, inclusion is a choice, belonging is a vision we try to get to.”. Inclusion, he added, is the part where most organisations are failing to drive...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy