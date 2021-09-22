CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

realme ranks among the Top 6 smartphone brands globally

By TechGig Bureau
techgig.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRealme has become a Top 6 smartphone vendor in the global rankings, according to the latest market insights conducted by. . realme took the sixth spot with 15 million shipments and 135.1 per cent YoY growth in Q2 2021. The first five positions in the list are taken by Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, and Vivo.

content.techgig.com

Comments / 0

Related
gizmochina.com

Realme C25Y budget smartphone launched in India: brings 50MP camera to the masses

Realme C25Y was launched in India today as a budget smartphone offering from the company starting with a price tag of ₹10,999 (~$150). The phone is the first in the entry-level C series to carry a 50MP sensor for the primary camera. It is basically an upgrade to the Realme C25 that was launched a few months ago in March. The phone competes with the Redmi 10 Prime that was released earlier this month.
RETAIL
mobigyaan.com

Realme GT Neo2 smartphone confirmed to launch on 22nd September

Realme had recently revealed that the company will be launching a successor to the GT Neo smartphone later this month. Today, it has officially confirmed that the Realme GT Nero2 will be launched in China on 22nd September. While the company hasn’t revealed any details about the upcoming smartphone, it...
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Realme C25Y budget smartphone now available for pre-booking in India

Last week, Chinese smartphone maker Realme launched its latest budget device in the Indian market, dubbed Realme C25Y. As the name indicates, it’s an upgrade of the Realme C25 that was launched in India earlier this year in March. Now, days after its announcement in the Indian market, the company...
CELL PHONES
prweek.com

Google, Unilever, Mars and Diageo among brands uniting for UN Global Goals

Karmarama and nonprofit Project Everyone have recruited brands including Google, Unilever, Mars and Diageo for a campaign to spark action around the U.N.'s Global Goals for sustainable development. The Accenture Interactive-owned agency has created The World's To-Do List, which reimagines the U.N. sustainability goals as a short, actionable to-do list....
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphones#Europe#Counterpoint Research#Samsung Xiaomi#Oppo#Strategy Analytics#Indian
techgig.com

OPPO unveils new smartphone priced at Rs 13,990

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, today, announced the launch of the. in India. This smartphone boasts a large 16.55cm screen with ‘Eye Care Display’ technology that lets you watch hours of your favourite entertainment without any visual discomfort. Its long-lasting 5000mAh battery ensures more than a day’s use whether you are browsing the internet or capturing life’s best moments with its ultra-clear AI triple-camera set-up. The.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

6 most amazing features in coming iOS 15

IOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are set to be released in India later today. While the iOS update is coming to the recent. models and the seventh-generation iPod touch, the iPadOS is meant for the recent iPad models. Check out 6 most amazing features in iOS 15:
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

OPPO to launch F19s sleekest phone on September 27

OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, is all set to launch the new OPPO F19s in India this festive season. The smartphone packs OPPO’s proprietary 33W flash-charging technology that promises a higher level of safety with its night-charging protection and temperature control. The upcoming F19s is an addition to the current F-series line-up that includes the F19, F19 Pro, and F19 Pro+ 5G.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: 6 new phones are launching!

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 will see lots of new and exciting smartphones launching between September 24 and October 1. A dedicated microsite for Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 says customers will witness launches by six manufacturers under the "Reveal Calendar" section. These brands include:. Realmi. Samsung. Oppo.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
Philippines
insideevs.com

Analyst: VW On Track To Pass Tesla As Top Global EV Brand By 2025

Tesla is the leading EV maker in the world. For years, skeptics have agreed it's only a matter of time before that changes. With all the compelling products coming from legacy automakers, Tesla simply won't be able to stay on top. However, despite forecasts, as well as many other EVs arriving to market, Tesla has remained far ahead of the competition.
ECONOMY
techgig.com

Will iPhone 13 mini be the last 'mini' iPhone model?

Apple recently launched iPhone 13 lineup which includes iPhone 13 mini , iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, as well as iPhone 13 Pro Max. Now, avid leaker Jon Prosser has claimed that the iPhone 14 will not include the 'mini' model. The iPhone 13 mini will be the last 'mini'...
CELL PHONES
ihsmarkit.com

Pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors jointly top global PMI ranking for first time

In an unusually pronounced trend, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)(tm) report for August reveals the global pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors ranked first and second respectively for output growth. What is uncommon about this development is the synchronicity. In recent years, during and prior to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it has not been unheard of for one or other of these sectors to hold the macroeconomic top spot occasionally and briefly. However, often there has been a type of dichotomy, with either healthcare services or the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in the ascendant and the other suffering a relative decline in output or at least far slower growth. More unusual still is the consistency with which pharma and healthcare have appeared at the top of global and regional PMI reports for the United States, Europe, and Asian regions in 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
freightwaves.com

ENERGY Transportation Group ranks among Canada’s top growing companies

ENERGY Transportation Group has been named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, according to the recently released annual list from The Globe and Mail. The Globe and Mail’s directory of Canada’s Top Growing Companies is a prestigious list that covers everything from fashion to medical testing to manufacturing. ⁠This year ENERGY Transportation Group is No. 207 of 448, boasting 198% revenue growth over the past three years.
ECONOMY
techgig.com

Big blow to Apple, EU plans universal phone charger

The European Union has said it will impose a universal charger for smartphones, setting up a clash with. The EU is a massive market of 450 million people, and the imposition of the USB-C as a cable standard could have a decisive effect on the global smartphone market. Consumers currently have to decide between three main chargers to power their phones: Lightning ones for Apple handsets, micro-USB ones widely used on most other mobile phones, and USB-C ones that are increasingly being used.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Trend Micro launches its first Cloud One data center in India

Trend Micro Incorporated announced the launch of its Cloud One regional data center in India, to uphold data sovereignty and safeguard data privacy in the country. Cloud One is Trend Micro’s flagship cloud security services platform for protecting servers, resources, and applications in the cloud. Trend Micro takes the lead by becoming one of the first security vendors to have the broadest set of services around cloud security, delivered out of India. This move follows Trend Micro’s launch of its regional XDR data lake in India last year.
BUSINESS
Hopewell Valley News

Allegra Princeton ranked among top printers in North America

Allegra Princeton recently ranked on the Top 100 Quick and Small Commercial Printers list compiled by Printing News in its annual survey. Printing News ranked companies based on maintaining high operational standards and sales volumes throughout the last year. Allegra, owned by David Kovacs, ranked No. 15 and appears on the list for the second consecutive year, according to information provided by the company.
PRINCETON, NJ
techgig.com

Vodafone Idea sustains hiring momentum during uncertain times, finds GlobalData

Amid rising questions on Vodafone Idea ’s (VI) future as a telecom player in India, the company’s hiring activity shows a tilt towards maintaining operations and staffing to provide products and services to government projects. Leading data and analytics company, GlobalData’s Job Analytics database reveals that job postings soared from 26 in September 2020 to 391 in August 2021. Interestingly, 37% of the total listings during the period were in Mumbai and Pune.
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Wipro announces Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in India

Wipro has announced the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in India . The arena will be located in Bangalore with the collaboration with Cloud to ensure seamless cloud adoption, in-house technical expertise, and accelerate innovation. The aim is to drive business transformation in the market. and Wipro FullStride Cloud Services combined...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy