realme ranks among the Top 6 smartphone brands globally

In an unusually pronounced trend, the IHS Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)(tm) report for August reveals the global pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors ranked first and second respectively for output growth. What is uncommon about this development is the synchronicity. In recent years, during and prior to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, it has not been unheard of for one or other of these sectors to hold the macroeconomic top spot occasionally and briefly. However, often there has been a type of dichotomy, with either healthcare services or the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector in the ascendant and the other suffering a relative decline in output or at least far slower growth. More unusual still is the consistency with which pharma and healthcare have appeared at the top of global and regional PMI reports for the United States, Europe, and Asian regions in 2021.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 11 DAYS AGO