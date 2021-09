Schools are imposing their own stricter versions of the government’s test and trace system, as one education leader warned transmission is “higher than last year”. Headteachers in England told The Independent they were going beyond national guidance to limit outbreaks and prevent potentially positive children from being in school. Under-18s no longer have to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone with Covid, with the rules changing in August. They are still advised to take a PCR test but no longer have to stay at home until they get their result. While schools in England used to do their own...

EDUCATION ・ 17 HOURS AGO