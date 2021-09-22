CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powhatan, VA

3020 Elioch Manor Dr, Powhatan, VA 23139

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Owner Custom BUILT HOME BY MIKKON CONSTRUCTION W/The Finest Of Details. This Home Is A Fortress..If A BASEMENT Is Your GOAL..This One Is The ONE FOR YOU! Cape W/3 Beds On The 1st Floor, 2 More Large Rms On The 2nd-Ideal Home Offices,Rec Rooms, Beds- Endless Opportunities. The Main Floor Features A Great Room, Large Foyer, Large Kitchen W/Stunning Wood Cabinetry, Eat In Area, Formal Dining, Large Sun Room W/Vaulted Wood Ceiling, Large Laundry Room, Attached Garage. The Basement Is Finished With 3 HUGE Rooms, FULL Bath, 2 Additional Work Rooms All With A Walk Out Feature. The Owners Meticulously Built This Home With Pride & Joy! Generator, Paved Drive, Decks, Concrete Patio Areas Off Basement, Private Wooded Lot, 3 Full Baths, Guest Bath, Hardwood Floors, Glass Pocket Doors, Comcast Used By Elioch Trace Residents, Endless Opportunity To Turn This Home Into What Suits Your Needs-THE HOUSE WAS CUSTOM BUILT FOR THE OWNERS W/ 3 BEDROOMS ON THE 1ST FLOOR- THERE ARE 2 HUGE ROOMS W/CLOSETS ON THE 2ND FLOOR AND AN ENORMOUS ROOM W/ FULL BATH IN THE BASEMENT W/ADDITIONAL ROOMS. The SPACE IS HERE Coupled W/PREMIER Location Off Of Huguenot Trail This Property Offers It All & SO MUCH MORE!

