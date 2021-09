Since Josh Rogers has arrived in D.C., he has done nothing but perform. With his injury behind him, is Rogers’s recent performance the real deal?. When Josh Rogers was called up on September 4 by the Nationals to make a spot start in a doubleheader against the Mets, no one expected much. At the time, Rogers had started the season with the Orioles, but after struggling at AAA, they cut ties. Washington scooped the 27-year-old off of minors and sent him to their AAA affiliate.

