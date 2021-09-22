New option offers improved postoperative pain management while reducing the need for opioids

(BPT) - Ahead of surgery, it is normal to have a running list of questions. Those questions likely include learning more about the surgical procedure, the possible complications, and the pain following surgery. When you begin this conversation with your surgical team, it is important to learn more about your options to manage the pain following surgery and make a game plan as this is a critical piece of your recovery. Medical professionals have various ways to treat pain and help you remain as comfortable as possible as your body heals after surgery, but some of these options, such as opioids (OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan), come with risks, which may result in unpleasant side effects and even addiction.