CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

New option offers improved postoperative pain management while reducing the need for opioids

By Brandpoint (BPT)
kingsvillerecord.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Ahead of surgery, it is normal to have a running list of questions. Those questions likely include learning more about the surgical procedure, the possible complications, and the pain following surgery. When you begin this conversation with your surgical team, it is important to learn more about your options to manage the pain following surgery and make a game plan as this is a critical piece of your recovery. Medical professionals have various ways to treat pain and help you remain as comfortable as possible as your body heals after surgery, but some of these options, such as opioids (OxyContin, Percocet, Percodan), come with risks, which may result in unpleasant side effects and even addiction.

www.kingsvillerecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
philasun.com

Pain medicine specialists innovate to tackle America’s ongoing opioid epidemic by reducing misuse after surgery

Drug overdose deaths broke records during 2020, and while the pandemic no doubt contributed, surgery plays an often-overlooked role in America’s ongoing opioid epidemic because many patients continue to use their prescribed opioids months after their procedures. Pain medicine specialists are leading the way in addressing the opioid epidemic by...
HEALTH
David Heitz

Gabapentin reduces opioid dependency before and after surgery

Taking gabapentin before and after surgery can help reduce the need for opioid painkillers. So concluded a study published in Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) by a team of researchers at Stanford University. The study compared 200 surgical patients given placebo v. 200 surgical patients given gabapentin.
MedicalXpress

Opioid use for pain relief increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

The use of opioids for pain relief in patients awaiting hip and knee replacement surgery increased dramatically during the pandemic according to new research from the University of Aberdeen. Published in the BMJ Quality & Safety, the study found that the numbers of patients using opioids while waiting for surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Opioid pain relief 'soared during pandemic' for some patients

The use of opioids for pain relief soared during the pandemic as some patients waited longer for surgery, according to new research. The University of Aberdeen team focused on more than 450 patients due to have hip or knee replacement surgery. They said waiting times for these procedures increased by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Pain Management#Pain Relievers#Pain Relief#Oxycontin#Bpt#Percocet
Stamford Advocate

Dr. Vincent Carlesi Offers Alternative Solutions for Pain Management Patients

Pushing the envelope has become second nature for board certified anesthesiologist Dr. Vincent Carlesi. In his years of practice Dr. Carlesi has perfected numerous care procedures, all while revolutionizing pain management in a way that doesn’t involve a lifetime of pain pills. In 2016, Dr. Carlesi was responsible for the...
STAMFORD, CT
WEAR

Pain relief without opioids: Peripheral Nerve Stimulation

As the opioid epidemic continues, we explore a potentially revolutionary new tool to stop pain without pills. It’s called Peripheral Nerve Stimulation and it’s been touted to reduce pain by 75% in all cases. We sit down with a former Marine suffering from debilitating pain who says the device saved...
HEALTH
baptisthealth.net

Pain Management Solutions: More Options Help Chronic Sufferers Rely Less on Meds

At least 20 percent of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, which frequently limits leisure or work activities, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That represents about 50 million people with chronic pain, and about 8 percent of adults suffer from “high-impact chronic pain,” which...
HEALTH
KAAL-TV

VIDEO: Pain management

(ABC 6 News) - Data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows more than 1,000 people died from drug overdoses in Minnesota last year. With more than half of those deaths were from opioid overdoses, something groundbreaking from a team led by the University of Minnesota. A vaccine that specifically targets oxycodone and prompts the body's immune response to produce antibodies to it, which blocks the drug from reaching the brain.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
belmarrahealth.com

People with Osteoarthritis Need to Improve Their Sleep and Exercise to Reduce Pain

People with osteoarthritis can find pain relief in the right balance of sleep and exercise. For over 32 million Americans living with osteoarthritis pain, it’s vital to understand the lifestyle behaviors that can help reduce symptoms. Patients living with osteoarthritis are often told to exercise to help reduce pain, but...
FITNESS
froedtert.com

Breakthrough Therapies Offer New Options for Treating Depression

Community providers fulfill a critical role on the front lines of mental health treatment. As trusted caregivers, they may be the first to learn of their patients’ struggles. Or, they may discover a patient’s depression as part of a mental health assessment during an annual exam. Treatment of depression can...
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Anti-aging drug combo shows promise as back pain treatment

PHILADELPHIA — There’s good news for the millions of people who battle back pain each and every day. An injection that nips backache in the bud has been developed by scientists. It contains a cocktail of anti-aging drugs called senolytics that kill off “zombie cells.”. Chronic back pain affects more...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
myfox28columbus.com

Managing Osteoarthritis Pain

September is pain awareness month when we learn more about the underlying causes of pain, ways we can help improve treatments and alleviate suffering. Dr. Yael Varnado talked to us about osteoarthritis and how to treat it. Osteoarthritis is a degenerative disease that worsens over time, often resulting in chronic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Scientific American

Opioids and Cigarettes Are Both Harmful, but Opioids Have Valid Medical Uses

Both cigarettes and opioids are highly addictive—and potentially deadly. Both substances are sold by profiteering companies using science distorted by spin or outright lies. And both have been the subjects of multi-billion-dollar lawsuits. But opioids are not cigarettes. And as the opioid settlements finally near completion, it is crucial not...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KGUN 9

Suffer from chronic pain? Check out this drug-free treatment

Over 50 million chronic pain sufferers across the United States are struggling with pain that persists for six months to often decades. One of the most common reasons adults seek medical care, pain can be linked to restrictions in mobility and daily activities, dependence on opioids, anxiety and depression, and reduced quality of life.
EDUCATION
Medscape News

Managing Hip Pain: Clinicians Debate

Last month, I posted a case from my own practice to highlight issues of pain management in primary care. To recap: The patient was a 66-year-old woman with lifestyle-limiting hip pain and several medical comorbidities, including obesity and type 2 diabetes. I asked for, and received, numerous comments about my management of this patient.
HEALTH
ClarkCountyToday

PeaceHealth offering new treatment option for COVID patients

Patients must have a provider referral to be eligible for treatment. PeaceHealth is now offering monoclonal antibody IV therapy in southwest Washington. This therapy is a promising treatment for patients at risk for severe complications from COVID-19. In southwest Washington, PeaceHealth will initially provide the treatment at PeaceHealth Memorial Urgent Care at 3400 Main Street in Vancouver. Patients must have a provider referral to be eligible for treatment.
VANCOUVER, WA
AMA

Report shows decreases in opioid prescribing, increase in overdoses

CHICAGO—The American Medical Association (AMA) issued a report (PDF) today showing a 44.4 percent decrease in opioid prescribing nationwide in the past decade. At the same time, the country is facing a worsening drug-related overdose and death epidemic. To address this continuing epidemic, the AMA is urging policymakers to join...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thewestsidegazette.com

Experimental Opioid Vaccine To Prevent Oxycodone High Enters Trials

Researchers are testing an experimental vaccine to treat opioid use disorder, preventing the high associated with oxycodone use. “We have good medications to treat opioid use disorder, but about half of the people who use these medications relapse after about six months,” said Sandra Comer, who teaches neurobiology at Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and is a principal researcher in the trial.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
uconn.edu

Nursing Researcher Investigating Treatment to Increased Pain Sensitivity from Opioid Use

Opioids are a highly addictive method of treating pain. Despite the known dangers of opioid addiction, they remain a popular treatment option. One risk opioid use carries is the development of opioid-induced hyperalgesia (OIH). This condition increases the body’s sensitivity to pain. Pain that they may have previously been able to tolerate well feels more painful for patients with OIH. This may contribute to drug abuse.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy