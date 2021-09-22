CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berjaya Land 4Q net loss widens to RM126m despite higher revenue

By Sulhi Khalid
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Sept 22): Berjaya Land Bhd said its net loss widened to RM126.34 million in the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2021 (4QFY21), from RM108.54 million a year earlier, as the lockdown restrictions impacted its business operation. This was despite quarterly revenue surging by 128.14% to RM1.24 billion from...

