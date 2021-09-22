CDC Vaccine Panel Ponders Mixing and Matching COVID Boosters
"Mixing" or "matching" booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine generated the most discussion Wednesday at a CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting. While ACIP could not make any formal interim recommendations about boosters -- they are awaiting FDA regulatory action on third doses of Pfizer's vaccine (Comirnaty) -- CDC staff asked the committee which issues were most important to address regarding booster doses.www.medpagetoday.com
