CDC Vaccine Panel Ponders Mixing and Matching COVID Boosters

By Molly Walker
MedPage Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Mixing" or "matching" booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine generated the most discussion Wednesday at a CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting. While ACIP could not make any formal interim recommendations about boosters -- they are awaiting FDA regulatory action on third doses of Pfizer's vaccine (Comirnaty) -- CDC staff asked the committee which issues were most important to address regarding booster doses.

