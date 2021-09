Healthcare is one of the fastest growing and fastest changing industries. Rapid innovation is defining new ways to prevent, detect, and treat health issues. New models for virtual care, AI/ML driven interactions, and dynamic user interfaces are driving greater demands for how technology is used throughout the industry. These new digital interaction models also bring with them the challenge of making complex systems both usable and powerful. It’s no wonder a popular theme among health plan providers is a renewed focus on making the quality of the human experience just as important as the quality of care itself. The drive to improve the customer-centricity of healthcare was already a rising priority before COVID-19 placed an even greater emphasis on technology-driven solutions, such as digital engagement platforms that require rich, dynamic data.

