GBP/USD forecast: focus shifts to BOE after the hawkish Fed decision

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GBP/USD rose after the Fed delivered a hawkish decision. The bank left rates unchanged but pointed to 6-7 rate hikes through 2024. It also pointed to a possible tapering later this year. The GBP/USD rose after the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision. The pair rose to 1.3680, which...

DailyFx

Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Imminent as Cable Contracts

Sterling Technical Price Outlook: GBP/USD Weekly Trade Levels. GBP/USD in consolidation at trend extremes- risk for deeper correction below monthly open. Focus is on a breakout of the 1.36 – 1.38 price range for guidance. The British Pound marked a third consecutive weekly decline against the US Dollarthis week with...
investing.com

Sterling dips after rally triggered by hawkish BoE

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling dipped against the dollar on Friday, losing some of its gains from a rally which followed the Bank of England (BoE) taking a hawkish tone on interest rates and its pandemic-era government bond-buying scheme. Persistent default worries surrounding Chinese developer Evergrande sapped confidence across global markets, boosting...
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD remains vulnerable amid hawkish Fed outlook

XAU/USD closed the third straight week in the negative territory. Hawkish FOMC policy outlook, rising US T-bond yields weighed on gold. XAU/USD seems to have formed technical support at $1,740 ahead of $1,730. Following the previous week’s decline, gold staged a rebound and closed in the positive territory on Monday...
investing.com

Evergrande Fears Return, BoE Appears Hawkish

All but one of the EU and US major stock indices traded higher yesterday, perhaps due to investors' belief that Evergrande (OTC:EGRNY) would make some payments on Thursday. However, risk appetite softened as the day passed with no official announcement. We also had a Bank of England (BoE) decision yesterday,...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Holding around 1.3700, bears cautious

The market’s mood deteriorated on the poor performance of Chinese equities. US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell will host an online event. GBP/USD retreated from weekly highs, could extend its decline in the near term. The greenback pared losses as the market’s optimism receded on the back of the poor...
DailyFx

GBP/USD Flattens After BOE-Induced Rally

GBP/USD bounces off support as BOE delights traders with a hawkish tone. US yields see the biggest rise since February as FOMC meeting suggests a hawkish shift. GBP/USD has flattened overnight after its strongest rally in a month on Thursday. The British currency has been under pressure recently as an energy crisis has caused a number of gas providers to go bankrupt, but the hawkish tone from the Bank of England sparked some optimism into the Pound pushing GBP/USD above recent resistance at 1.3720, with Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders, two of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members, voting for an early end to the pandemic stimulus.
MySanAntonio

ECB is lonelier than ever after a hawkish turn led by Fed

With central banks from Washington to London this week signaling more alarm over faster inflation, the ultra-stimulative path of the euro zone and some of its neighbors appears lonelier than ever. A collective move to look beyond the pandemic slump and toward the risk rising of accelerating prices emerged with...
FXStreet.com

Fed speeches in focus after central banks decisions

This week saw several central banks announce their rate decisions, with most of them leaving them unchanged and only offering indications of when there could be a potential change in monetary policy. While focus remains on the FED decision and economic projections released this week, today’s speeches by members of the US central bank could have an unexpected impact on markets in the near future. The speakers include FED chairman Powell and vice chair Clarida, who could provide further information on the timing of a potential tapering, which as we have seen previously has had an impact on US indices, the US Dollar along with Gold and other commodities. After news emerged that the Chinese giant Evergrande failed to make coupon payments yesterday, it will be interesting to see if the US central bankers will downplay the situation or if it will be a topic for the FED to discuss in order to avoid concerns of a chain reaction spilling into other global markets.
DailyFx

Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY

JPY weakness showed in a big way after the FOMC rate decision. If rates are edging higher elsewhere, that could bring on more Yen-weakness, similar to what showed in Q1 of this year. Yen-strength could become a dominant theme again should risk aversion rear its ugly head, and with the...
DailyFx

Bank of England Reaction: GBP/USD Jumps on More Hawkish BoE

Policymakers Vote 7-2 on Maintain Gilt Purchases, Ramsden Joins Saunders in Hawkish Dissent. Bank of England left policy measures unchanged as expected with the Bank Rate remaining at 0.1% and gilt purchases at GBP 875bln. However, the vote split on gilt purchases saw Ramsden joining Saunders in calling for a cut to GBP 860bln. Alongside this, the BoE noted that some developments have meant that the case for tightening has strengthen, which in turn has prompted a shift in money markets pricing in a 15bps rate hike for March 2022 vs Previous May 2022. That said, the March meeting is not a quaterly meeting like February or May, making it unlikely that a hike will take place at March.
FXStreet.com

When is the BoE monetary policy decision and how could it affect GBP/USD?

The Bank of England (BoE) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 11:00 GMT. The UK central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 0.1% as it approaches the end-of-year target of £150 billion in asset purchases. Some investors expect officials to slow the pace of buying so that the program stretches to the end of the year instead of ending abruptly in November. Apart from this, investors will also be more interested in the tone of the statement amid expectations for a tighter monetary policy next year.
poundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Dollar Rate Vulnerable after Fed's Hawkish Turn on Tapering and Rate Hikes

Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.3515-1.3570. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Dollar exchange rate was close to 2021 lows and vulnerable to further losses after the Federal Reserve turned ‘hawkish’ in its guidance on quantitative easing and interest rates for the coming year. Dollar exchange rates were...
FXStreet.com

Hawkish tilt continues at the BOE

The BOE unanimously voted to keep the bank rate steady at 0.100%. At the same time the MPC agreed to maintain the current bond buying target with a majority of 7-2, with Ramsden and Saunders preferring to reduce the target to GBP 840 bln from GBP 875 bln. The 7-2 vote was a bit of a surprise with Dave Ramsden joining long time hawk Michael Saunders. The bank sees Q3 GDP 2.5% below the pre-crisis level after downgrading the growth forecast. At the same time, the bank said supply bottlenecks and shortages are also inflation drivers and highlighted that underlying pay growth is reaching pre-crisis levels. Markets are bringing forward rate hike expectations in a knee-jerk reaction, with the UK 10-year rate now up 2.6 bp at 0.82%, and the 2-year up 2.7 bp. Sterling got a lift from the news with Cable bursting over 1.3700, EURGBP down to 0.8545, and GBPJPY up to 150.80.
invezz.com

USD/ZAR forecast: bullish flag points to more rand weakness

The USD/ZAR price rebounded after the latest Fed and South Africa Reserve Bank (SARB) interest rate decision. The pair rose from this week’s 14.56 to 14.72. The SARB concluded its two-day monetary policy meeting on Thursday and did what most analysts were expecting. The central bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged at 3.5%, where they have been in the past several months. This decision was in line with what economists polled by Reuters and Bloomberg were expecting.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD: BoE Faces Major Dilemma

Like many other major central banks, the Bank of England faces a major dilemma: start reducing stimulus in the face of the rapidly rising inflationary pressures or let inflation cool down naturally as the impact of supply bottlenecks, energy price spikes and other temporary factors fade. Mirroring this dilemma has been the price action in the pound, with the GBP/USD refusing to form a major trend so far this year. But with rates being below last year’s high, the risks are skewed slightly to the downside heading to the BoE decision:
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Awaiting BoE Decisions

The GBP/USD currency pair has been moving in a downward correction that pushed it towards the 1.3609 support level, its lowest in a month, before settling around 1.3650 as of this writing, before the Bank of England announces its monetary policy decisions. All in all, the British pound was the biggest loser among the major currencies in the past week and those hoping for a stronger exchange rate will look to the Bank of England for some support.
