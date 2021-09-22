CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are retired slot machines available for purchase for at-home use?

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of the machines can make up to two private sales every 12 months. The seller has to clear the sale with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which has five days to approve or disapprove the transaction. As the prospective buyer, you have to provide your name, state of residence, address, telephone number, Social Security number, and driver’s license number. If you don’t have the latter two numbers, your date of birth may be substituted.

