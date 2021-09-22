CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BASF to boost recycling ops to secure battery materials supplies

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFURT, Sept 22 (Reuters) - German chemicals giant BASF said its burgeoning auto battery recycling activities will see further investments to bolster a scarce stream of supplies of metal ingredients for its battery chemicals business. The Ludwigshafen, Germany-based company is developing a global production network for cathode materials, the most complex chemical component of an automotive battery, as electric vehicle production surges. Cobalt and nickel are key inputs. BASF and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), one of the world's largest car battery makers, last week struck a partnership on battery recycling, among other activities, part of CATL's move to expand in Europe.

