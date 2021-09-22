CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dinosaurs wagged their tails while running, simulations reveal

By Sara Rigby
Cover picture for the articleComputer simulations from the Royal Veterinary College in London have suggested that bipedal dinosaurs swung their tails from side to side as they ran. This tail motion helped them to keep their balance, for the same reason humans swing our arms. This helps to counterbalance the movement of other parts of our bodies and control angular momentum, a concept that tells us that a spinning object will continue to spin unless a force acts on it. When we’re running, we don’t want the movement of our body parts to give us an angular momentum and make us unstable, so we swing our arms to cancel it out.

