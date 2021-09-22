CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the mend

Corydon Democrat
 5 days ago

Cartoonist and author Mimi Pond asked, quoting a line from the hit 1966 song by Jimmy Ruffin, “What becomes of the broken-hearted?”. Where do you find comfort or shelter when your heart is broken?. Some go to the grocery or a fast-food restaurant or the refrigerator and grab some comfort...

wfav951.com

Shawn Mendes Announces World Tour

Shawn Mendes teased fans online with an upcoming tour schedule. By sharing a short video, he announced that he’s ready to hit the road and get back onstage. In the clip, he dances solo to his song, “Summer of Love.”. Mendes promised that details will be released sometime this week...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

J.Lo Holds Hands With Ben Affleck While Wearing Stunning White Dress For Venice Film Festival — Photos

Going strong! Although it’s been a couple of weeks since we saw Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez out together, they were at it again with a trip to Venice on Sept. 9. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrived in Italy for the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 9. The two were photographed strolling hand-in-hand, wearing protective face masks amidst the coronavirus. Jennifer looked stunning in a lacy white dress, which was belted around her midsection. Ben kept a tight hold to her hand as he rocked an all-black ensemble. He was seen talking to the gorgeous triple threat as they made their way to the festival.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
purewow.com

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Hypnotic Red Versace Dress as She Embarks on Book Tour

Migos once said: “Versace, Versace, I love it.” And now we know that Gabrielle Union can relate to those lyrics. Always the fashion icon, the Bring It On star was seen walking the streets of New York City in a stunning new dress from Versace. The form-fitting gown (which looks so shiny we could swear it was made out of latex) is covered in the red and blue La Greca print, which is part of the brand's Fall/Winter '21 collection. Union coupled the hypnotic dress with a pair of black platform loafers and she added two shiny anklets as well. Meanwhile, her hair was pulled back in a tight bun.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mix929.com

Shawn Mendes reflects on his quarantine coffee obsession

While Shawn Mendes’ past week has been filled with glamorous celebrity events like the MTV VMAs and the Met Gala, he can still appreciate the simpler times that the pandemic afforded him. Appearing on the Spout podcast, the singer reminisces about being in lockdown with Camila Cabello and how everyday...
DRINKS
Jim Woods

3 Places To Get A Great Breakfast

Wanting to have an amazing breakfast? Well, the good news is you're absolutely in luck! Here are three handy options you need to try!. This old-school diner is a classic in Akron. Fred's is well-known for the best breakfasts in Akron. They are opened from Friday to Sunday from 3 am to 3pm, with breakfast available all day. Their hashbrowns are delicious, and their eggs are also a must try as they are always cooked to perfection. The helpful staff is quick to pour hot coffee in your cup . If you're looking for a lunch instead of breakfast, they also have an incredible spinach salad and awesome burgers too.
AKRON, OH
okcfox.com

Shawn Mendes to perform at Paycom Center

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ladies, get excited, because Shawn Mendes just announced he is coming to the Paycom Center next year. Shawn Mendes is bringing his Wonder: The World Tour to Oklahoma City on Sept. 27, 2022. For those wanting to go, tickets will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 7.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Fox5 KVVU

Shawn Mendes bringing his tour to Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pop singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes is bringing his world tour to Las Vegas. Mendes will peform his latest smash hit "Summer of Love" along with his many others when his Wonder: The World Tour stops at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 15, 2022. The tour announce follows Mendes’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WLKY.com

'It was the summer of love': Shawn Mendes will be back in the Derby City

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — He couldn't get enough of the Derby City. Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes will be back in Louisville again soon. Louisville is one of Mendes' 64 stops for his Wonder: the World Tour. The tour is in support of his fourth studio album, Wonder, that debuted last December.
LOUISVILLE, KY
crossroadstoday.com

What Shawn Mendes really thinks of Joe Alwyn

Shawn Mendes thinks Joe Alwyn is a “little bit of a villain”. The 23-year-old singer initially claimed he thought the ‘Last Letter From Your Lover’ actor – who is dating his friend Taylor Swift – was a “sweet guy” but then admitted he was “lying a bit” after triggering a lie detector alert.
MUSIC
CBS Pittsburgh

Shawn Mendes Bringing World Tour To Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Singer-songwriter superstar Shawn Mendes is returning to Pittsburgh next year. Wonder: The World Tour will come to PPG Paints Arena on July 20. 🎵JUST ANNOUNCED🎵: Shawn Mendes is bringing Wonder: The World Tour to PPG Paints Arena on 7/20/22! Tickets on sale Thursday, October 7. Stay tuned for more details 🎵 pic.twitter.com/M2T2GuPeAM — PPG Paints Arena (@PPGPaintsArena) September 23, 2021 The tour has 64 arena dates spanning across North America, the UK and Europe. The North American leg of the tour kicks off in Portland before wrapping up in Newark. Tickets go on sale to the general public in North America on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Corydon Democrat

Gratitude goes to all who endure discomfort, make sacrifice for others

I would like to take this moment to thank all the good citizens that cared about me and those I dearly love. The discomfort and sacrifices that you have endured on behalf of love and compassion is truly noteworthy and, understanding you had other choices, raises it to a level of being noble.
CORYDON, IN
justjaredjr.com

Shawn Mendes Performed a Secret Show for NYC Fans!

Shawn Mendes was spotted in two outfits while stepping out for his secret show in New York City!. The 23-year-old singer treated fans to a very special night at the famed Big Apple concert venue Irving Plaza on Wednesday (September 22). Shawn was seen heading into the venue wearing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

