Buying Cars

Used Car of the Year Awards 2022: Luxury cars

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith demand for used cars on the rise, you’ll want to know which are the best buys. That’s where our annual Used Car Awards come in. These are our favourite luxury cars... Last year, the Audi A8 took the overall win here, but this year it’s been a lot harder to look past the sheer value of the BMW 5 Series. Here is a luxury car that’s comfortable and refined, with plenty of space for your family and anything they might want to bring with them.You get all that for relatively little cash; in fact, prices for this generation of 5 Series start from just £16,000.

#Luxury Cars#Audi Cars#Used Cars#The Mercedes Benz S Class#A8#Tdi
