From finding support in their tribe to trying CBD products, Black moms aren’t giving up on their quest to recharge during the pandemic. Studies like the 2021 State of Motherhood review from Motherly are reporting that within a span of 24 hours, nearly two-thirds of working mothers surveyed say they get less than one hour to themselves outside of work and duties related to their home life. This is a major issue for Black mothers. Per the survey, since 2020, Black moms especially have felt burned out by motherhood. They are more likely than any other ethnicity to say that the weight of being the primary caregiver and not getting a break is the cause.

SOCIETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO