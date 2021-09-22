CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A One Woman Show – Artist Liz Hoag at Maine Art Hill

Cover picture for the articleHoag is celebrating a one-woman show at The Gallery at Maine Art Hill in Kennebunk at 14 Western Avenue. This show opens Saturday, September 25, and runs until October 7. The doors open every day at 10 AM. “The simplification, abstraction, and color choices come together to give it an...

rwuhawksherald.com

Alumni Art Show

The arts are alive and well for Roger Williams University alumni of the visual arts, music, theater, dance and graphic design programs. On Oct. 7, from 4-8 p.m., alumni of the arts programs will display and perform their works at the Alumni Arts Exhibition, “In Cages With Lions,” at the Herreshoff Museum in Bristol.
VISUAL ART
maine-art.com

All of Maine – Artist Insights from Liz Hoag

When artist Liz Hoag has a fall show all to herself on Maine Art Hill, if nothing else, you know where to find a piece of quiet. “My inspiration for this show is similar to my inspiration for past shows,” says artist Liz Hoag. “I still love the complex abstractions built into the structures of landscapes with trees.”
MAINE STATE
Plumas County News

Main Street Artists Gallery features the show “Early Light” in October

Artist Lucinda Wood opens her 2021 show at Main Street Artists Gallery on Oct. 1 with a stunning collection of works titled “Early Light.” The ever popular local artist will be offering a group of new watercolors in her flawless style of translucent perfection, and a first for this gallery, her photographs.
QUINCY, CA
ntdaily.com

Student artist lands feature in Union Art Gallery

One year ago, psychology junior Olive Gibz would not have expected to see their art featured in the Union Art Gallery, but today, it is reality. “I have always been interested in art or had dabbled in it, but I was always too scared to get into it,” Gibz said. “It wasn’t until last summer that I started to throw paint on a canvas, and I’ve really enjoyed it.”
ART, TX
Sun-Journal

Wiscasset Art Walk to feature Woolwich twig artist

WISCASSET — Susy Perrine, a self-described twig artist, is scheduled to build a garden structure out of that material from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, during the Wiscasset Art Walk. She’ll be under a tent on one of the grand sidewalks in Wiscasset Village. “I’m interested in the...
WISCASSET, ME
Sentinel & Enterprise

Eye on Art: Artist honors front-line nurses in new CCA show

Laurie Simko is on a mission to honor the heroes of the pandemic and make sure that people recognize their sacrifice, dedication and hard work. She pays tribute to the front-line workers — the nurses in particular — in her new show “Thank You Heroes Nurse Portrait Series,” on view from Friday to Nov. 5 at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road.
LOWELL, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Artists create different kind of art in 'Portopia'

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — It’s a different kind of way to show art. You can walk through it, look through and feel what’s on display. Artist Chase Melendez took an empty room and made it his canvas. “You come in, you think you see one thing and you turn around, and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Current Publishing

Abstract artists get the spotlight at Art on Main reception

Two Hoosier abstract artists displayed their works during at a reception hosted by the Art on Main Gallery in Carmel. “Creating and designing are transcendent experiences, “ said Marcie Couet, an abstract painter featured at the event. The Perceptions Gallery Reception Sept. 17 featured the compositions of Couet and Dr....
CARMEL, IN
trentondaily.com

Meet Art All Day Artist: C.a.Shofed

Craig Shofed was working a typical nine to five day in the world of information technology before moving to Trenton, New Jersey and discovering Trenton’s Art Scene. “I moved here and got involved with Artworks immediately. I was probably one of the first set of volunteers to do Art all Night,” Shofed Explained. In November of 2011, Shofed had kidney transplants which left him on bed rest for the following year.
TRENTON, NJ
Thegardenisland.com

Local artists shine in ART Kaua‘i 2021

David Kuraoka, the juror for the 36th annual ART Kaua‘i exhibition, described the work by Licia McDonald, “Tenuous and Vulnerable,” as “simple but complex” during his comments being taped Friday in lieu of the traditional artists’ opening reception. Governed by the uptick in cases from the COVID-19 virus, ART Kaua‘i...
VISUAL ART
Sun-Journal

Local artists sought for art exhibition

GORHAM, NH — Artists from the Northern Androscoggin Valley are reminded to enter artwork for the Medallion Opera House Art Gallery Exhibition. Each artist may submit two works to the exhibition, which will run from September 2021 through January 2022. Works may be 2-dimensional and not exceed 48 inches. Works such as paintings, drawings, prints, mixed-media, and collage are acceptable. Photography is not included. Works must be professionally framed and wired for ease and safety of display. This is a non-juried open invitation exhibition.
VISUAL ART
Taos News

Keeping the arts and artists alive

Artists and artisans in Taos Canyon, Black Lake, and Angel Fire have come together for an informal open studio event on Sept. 25 and 26. Fourteen artists in six locations will follow COVID protocols; masking and social distancing while opening their studios to visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
ANGEL FIRE, NM
ELLE DECOR

Artist Paula Whaley Is Changing the Way We View Art, One Sculpture at a Time

Paula Whaley, age 77, is something of a late bloomer. The Baltimore-based sculptor and doll-maker hasn’t always identified as an artist and even struggled to envision life as an artist while she worked in fashion. But in 1987, she felt called to work with clay as a way of healing after the death of her older brother, writer, and activist James Baldwin. Whaley was extremely close with “Jimmy,” who encouraged her early on to make art and whose influence continues to shape her work and life. Today, Whaley is best known for her mixed-media doll sculptures, no two exactly alike. Formed of clay, wood, metal, fabric, and other materials, the closed-eye figures don intricate, textured garments and offer deep, expressive gestures, appearing at once at rest and in motion. As embodiments of familial and ancestral memory, the pieces are emblematic of Whaley’s own spiritual connection to those who have come before her. Here, Whaley opens up about coming into her own as an artist, what gives her hope for today—and tomorrow—and what she wants to leave behind.
VISUAL ART
broomearts.org

2021 BROOME ART TRAIL PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

DOWNLOAD THE MAP (PDF) LIVE MUSIC: Percussionist Joel Smales will play 1PM on both Saturday and Sunday of the Art Trail!. LIVE ARTS DEMONSTRATION: Linda Ciallelo will be working on a colored pencil portrait in the afternoons, and Ciara Heatherman will be painting all day, both days!. Ciara Heatherman. Painting.
VISUAL ART
AFP

Pop royalty in world-spanning gigs for climate, vaccines

From Billie Eilish in New York to BTS in Seoul and Elton John in Paris, one of the biggest-ever international charity events was set to kick off Saturday with concerts around the world to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine.  It said it was focusing "on the most urgent, interrelated threats hitting those in poverty the hardest -- climate change, vaccine equity, and famine".
PUBLIC HEALTH

