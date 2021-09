Recent reports have revealed that Nokia is working on a new tablet called the Nokia T20. The tablet was previously spotted with model numbers TA-1392 and TA-1397 on retailer sites from UAE and the UK. These model numbers were spotted at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification site in July. Now, the aforementioned models along with another variant TA-1394 have received approval from China Quality Certification (CQC) platform. The CQC certification is yet another hint that it may not take too long for the tablet to go official.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO