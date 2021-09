The rand was trading at R15.03/US$1 on Tuesday (28 September) morning, which is slightly above our fair range of R14.50-R15.00/US$1. Last week saw the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed’s) Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet to discuss US rates and the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB’s) Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) decision to keep local rates on hold. In the end though, it is concern around the economic health of China that is dominating emerging market (EM) sentiment currently. As a high-beta currency, when EMs are down, SA tends to lead the pack with the rand weakening more than most currencies against the US dollar.

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO