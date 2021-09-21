CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GC/G-R boys in top 10 at Rich Engel Classic; D-NH's Kvale top-20

 10 days ago

CEDAR FALLS – Taylor Kvale knows well that there’s still time to put together that complete race. Even though last Thursday at the Rich Engel Classic at Birdsall Park in Cedar Falls didn’t feel like her best effort, the Dike-New Hartford senior and three-time state cross country individual medalist embraces the competition that the big-school-focused race brings. She finished 16th overall out of 164 competitors in 20:59.

