Power of attorney is an important legal planning tool. It is commonly used for estate planning, medical management, financial management and much more. It’s also a flexible tool. You have the right to change or revoke a power of attorney at absolutely any time. Moreover, changing or revoking a power of attorney is extremely simple (by design). What follows is a general description of how to make that change, not legal advice, which should be sought from an attorney familiar with relevant laws in your state. Consider working with a financial advisor as you put together or modify your estate plan.

LAW ・ 4 DAYS AGO