MSDH Study Finds Mississippi In-Hospital COVID-19 Death Rate Above Nation For Most of Pandemic
In the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 15% of Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19 died, a rate that places Mississippi above the national mortality rate in every period after the initial outbreak in the northeastern United States. Mississippi in-hospital deaths peaked during the first quarter of 2021, likely the result of the winter surge stretching the state’s hospital system to its limits.www.mississippifreepress.org
