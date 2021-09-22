CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSDH Study Finds Mississippi In-Hospital COVID-19 Death Rate Above Nation For Most of Pandemic

By Nick Judin
mississippifreepress.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 15% of Mississippians hospitalized with COVID-19 died, a rate that places Mississippi above the national mortality rate in every period after the initial outbreak in the northeastern United States. Mississippi in-hospital deaths peaked during the first quarter of 2021, likely the result of the winter surge stretching the state’s hospital system to its limits.

IN THIS ARTICLE
