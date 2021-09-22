CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover Introduces the ‘International’ Team (RECAP)

By Katalin Vermes
Appalachian News-Express
 7 days ago

‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover Introduces the ‘International’ Team (RECAP) 'FBI's OA follows a case to Budapest and joins the 'International' Fly Team to hunt down an American fugitive.

FBI: International Boss Teases Series Premiere's 'Epic' Three-Way Crossover With FBI and FBI: Most Wanted

Dick Wolf’s FBI Universe just got bigger! The franchise’s second spinoff, FBI: International, is set to debut this Tuesday as part of a three-way crossover with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, starting at 8/7c on CBS. “‘Epic’ is the perfect word for it,” showrunner Derek Haas tells TVLine of the three-hour event. “It stretches from America to Hungary to Croatia and back again. All the characters have to work together to stop the baddest of the bad.” FBI: International (debuting Tuesday at 10 pm) follows the FBI Fly Team, a specialized group headquartered in Budapest that tracks and neutralizes threats against Americans,...
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

'FBI International' debuts

With two successful series already in the franchise, “FBI” is going global in adding a third. Having also done it with his “Law & Order” and “Chicago” shows, executive producer Dick Wolf continues building on his successes with CBS's premiere of “FBI: International” at 10 p.m. today. It joins “FBI” (entering Season 4) and “FBI: Most Wanted” (Season 3) to form that night's weekly lineup on the network, starting with a crossover episode linking all three dramas as a murder investigation lures “Most Wanted's” Crosby (Kellan Lutz) – who knows the suspect – and takes “FBI's” OA (Zeeko Zaki) to Budapest to work with “FBI: International” Fly Team leader Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) as the case expands.
FBI: International: Season One Ratings

CBS has had many successful procedural dramas over the years and the FBI franchise seems to be no exception. Now, the network has introduced a third spin-off, FBI: International, and has devoted an entire night to FBI shows. Will this move boost CBS’ ratings or, could three FBI shows be too many? Will FBI: International be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
CBS DFW

WATCH: ‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ And ‘FBI: International’ Premiere Tonight In A Special 3-Part Crossover Event

(CBS) – The Feds are back tonight with a three-part crossover event for FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International. The action kicks off tonight at 8:00PM on CBS, or streaming with the CBS App and Paramount+, with FBI in an episode titled “All That Glitters.” Next up will be FBI: Most Wanted at 9:00PM with “Exposed” and finally the series premiere of FBI: International at 10:00PM.
WTVF

Three Hour FBI Crossover Event

Actors Missy Peregram and Zeeko Zaki from the hit CBS drama The FBI gave us a preview of their fourth season premiere episode. In a special 3-hour crossover premiere event, one case will require the expertise of the FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and the newest member of the FBI Brand, FBI: International. The 3-hour crossover premiere event of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International airs tonight starting at 7pm on NewsChannel5.
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of FBI: International

Dick Wolf is a television mastermind. He’s a creator, and he’s a genius. When he has an idea, people listen to him because his ideas typically turn into major successes. He’s the man behind two of television’s biggest franchises, and his third franchise – while still quite young – is already growing bigger than anyone imagined. Dick Wolf created the “Law & Order,” franchise, the “Chicago,” franchise, and the “FBI,” franchise. When “FBI,” debuted in 2018, no one realized that it would be a year-and-a-half before he debuted, “FBI: Most Wanted,” and turned it into a massive success. A year-and-a-half later, he’s got “FBI: International,” airing and taking over a three-hour time slot on its first night to boot. The newest show in the franchise airs September 21, 2021, on CBS at 10 pm as the third hour of the first-ever three-hour, three-show crossover event on television after both “FBI,” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” air. It’s huge, and it’s also time to meet the cast of the newest hit show in the Dick Wolf Universe.
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘FBI: International’ On CBS, Focusing On An FBI “Fly Team” That Neutralizes Overseas Threats To American Interests

Dick Wolf‘s production company really knows how to build successful franchises. The FBI franchise is the latest one, and it’s managed to spawn three series in three short years. The latest is FBI: International, about a Budapest-based “Fly Team” that goes into international cities to root out threats to American interests. It debuted as part of a crossover with the other two FBI shows.
cartermatt.com

Kellan Lutz leaving FBI: Most Wanted following crossover event

Following last night’s epic three-part premiere, FBI: Most Wanted is officially going to be without one of its key players in Kellan Lutz. In a new post on Instagram (see below), the Twilight alum confirmed his departure from the franchise as Crosby. The character was hospitalized and, eventually, returned home to his parents in Oklahoma to recover.
