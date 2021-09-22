‘FBI’ 3-Show Crossover Introduces the ‘International’ Team (RECAP)

Dick Wolf is a television mastermind. He’s a creator, and he’s a genius. When he has an idea, people listen to him because his ideas typically turn into major successes. He’s the man behind two of television’s biggest franchises, and his third franchise – while still quite young – is already growing bigger than anyone imagined. Dick Wolf created the “Law & Order,” franchise, the “Chicago,” franchise, and the “FBI,” franchise. When “FBI,” debuted in 2018, no one realized that it would be a year-and-a-half before he debuted, “FBI: Most Wanted,” and turned it into a massive success. A year-and-a-half later, he’s got “FBI: International,” airing and taking over a three-hour time slot on its first night to boot. The newest show in the franchise airs September 21, 2021, on CBS at 10 pm as the third hour of the first-ever three-hour, three-show crossover event on television after both “FBI,” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” air. It’s huge, and it’s also time to meet the cast of the newest hit show in the Dick Wolf Universe.

