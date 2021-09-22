Too much fat may cause you to lose your hair
TOKYO, Japan — Obesity can bring on a number of life-changing and potentially fatal conditions in humans. While heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are among the top concerns for people who are overweight, a recent study reveals that too much fat in your diet can also be bad for your hair. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University have discovered that a high-fat diet accelerates hair thinning and hair loss as we age.www.studyfinds.org
