Too much fat may cause you to lose your hair

By Chris Melore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan — Obesity can bring on a number of life-changing and potentially fatal conditions in humans. While heart disease, diabetes, and cancer are among the top concerns for people who are overweight, a recent study reveals that too much fat in your diet can also be bad for your hair. Researchers from Tokyo Medical and Dental University have discovered that a high-fat diet accelerates hair thinning and hair loss as we age.

