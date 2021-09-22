CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Varsity Volleyball Falls to Indiana Deaf; JV Wins

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity volleyball team lost a close match in 4 sets to the Indiana School for the Deaf last night, 20-25, 22-25, 25-16, 21-25. The Bruins could not seem to find their footing offensively in any of the sets. Coach Shipley said “Our serves were again a highlight for us. We served 86 times and only had 8 errors. Our offensive attacks are what cost us the game. Out of 105 attacks, we had 30 errors. Typically we have 3 or 4 of our hitters always on, but at last night’s game, only one of our hitter’s was really on and doing well.”

