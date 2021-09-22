CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Drake Signed To?

Cover picture for the articleIn 2021, Drake might be the biggest artist in the world. The household name hailing from Canada has come a long way since “Starting From the Bottom” and is now back at the top of the charts with the release of Certified Lover Boy. The now 34-year-old, who has been...

Drake Wears Soulja Boy Glasses After Soulja Puts Kanye West on Blast

As fans wait for Drake to deliver his album Certified Lover Boy later this week, the Toronto rap superstar decided to poke a little fun at his rap nemesis Kanye West. On Tuesday (Aug. 31), Drizzy’s friend and rapper Carnage hopped on his Instagram Live and posted a video update on CLB. In doing so, he also added an IG filter of Soulja Boy’s famed 2007 sunglasses with his insignia on them. In the clip, Carnage is in the studio with Drake and when he points his smartphone camera at him he’s rocking Big Draco’s classic frames. “Just went over all the masters...This is big. CLB = Greatness,” Carnage captioned the video.
Drake Shows Off His Tupac Necklace On IG

Drake showed off one of his Tupac chains on Instagram, Wednesday, ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. The blue necklace is one of two Tupac pieces in Drake's posession. The Toronto rapper first shared that he had copped the matching pieces back in July 2020.
Drake is certified genius

Hit rap artist Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as Drake, released “Certified Lover Boy” on Sept. 3. The artist has become well known since his debut album, “Thank Me Later,” back in 2010. The recent release is a bit of a change from his older albums, “Views” or “Scorpion,” but overall is a solid three-out-of-five stars to me.
Drake Appears to Mock Kanye by Casting Kim Kardashian Lookalike

The internet thinks that Drake and Kanye West's feud is still going strong. For the past couple of weeks, the rappers have been mired in a very public beef that's included a few pointed screenshots and a lot of overt disses. And though we thought it'd be over by the time they released their respective albums — Donda and Certified Lover Boy — one model in Drake's new music video has fans convinced that there's still some serious bad blood between the two.
Drake Co-Signs Lil Durk's India Royale Cosmetics Promo On "In The Bible"

Despite the massive success of Drake and Lil Durk's first collaboration, "Laugh Now, Cry Later" Durk used their second collaboration, Certified Lover Boy's "In the Bible" to promote his girlfriend, India Royale, instead of himself. Coming off the heels of Durk and Royale having to both shoot their way out...
Drake Seals Fate Of Miami Rapper Apollo Lofton Who Waited 2 Hours To Play His Music

Miami, FL – Every aspiring rapper is waiting on their big break no matter how that might come. Miami rapper Apollo Lofton heard Drake was in town earlier this week and paying a visit to a store nearby and the neophyte rhymer tracked the 6 God down and waited outside for two hours just to play Drake his freestyle to “No Friends in the Industry.”
After 'Verzuz' series success, Timbaland creates Beatclub

Timbaland paved his own way as a hit-making producer for elite acts like Justin Timberlake and Jay-Z but now he’s creating a lane for aspiring music creators to collaborate with the industry’s biggest performers. While his uber-successful “Verzuz” series with Swizz Beatz remains popular, Timbaland steps into a new venture called Beatclub, an online beat-selling marketplace. It’s a digital platform for music makers to connect with musicians, producers, songwriters, music publishers and record labels. Through Beatclub, Timbaland looks to become a liaison between the unknown and the very well-known.“I know what it’s like being a kid sitting in...
Lil Baby Looks Lost Next To Megan Thee Stallion At 2021 Met Gala

Lil Baby must not have known anybody other than Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday night, because the rapper was continually spotted hovering around Stalli at a few different moments during the event. Some fans have pointed out that he looked like a "lost puppy dog" following the rapper around, and you'll see why when you watch the videos.
Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
NBA YoungBoy's "Sincerely, Kentrell" Release Date Revealed

Over the past several weeks, Kanye West and Drake's album rollouts have been one of the main topics of discussion, but there are still several other high-profile projects that fans continue to hold out hope for this year. One of those is Sincerely, Kentrell, the long-awaited forthcoming studio album from fan-favorite rapper NBA YoungBoy.
Why Travis Scott Can't Stand Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott is without a doubt one of the most popular rappers today. Plus, his on-and-off again relationship with Kylie Jenner finds him constantly in the news. But Scott is perfectly capable of making headlines on his own. The rapper has had multiple hit songs, including "Goosebumps," and "SICKO MODE." His recent collaboration with McDonalds was highly successful according to Business Insider, proving that fans are ready to support the rapper in all of his ventures, musical or not.
Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
