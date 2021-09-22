CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

“After Daft” Daft Punk and the past 30 years of Dance Music culture

By Decoded Magazine
decodedmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Daft will be a definitive publication on pioneering French music duo Daft Punk and the first book so far to cover their entire career, from formation in 1993 to split in 2021. It will be the most thorough attempt yet to document Daft Punk’s unique position within the cultural landscape, including interviews with a broad swathe of contributors who worked closely with Daft Punk for years, as well as others in the wider industry who were affected & inspired by the duo and their enduring impact.

www.decodedmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Targum

How Willow Smith pays homage to punk culture with her music

Willow Smith has been part of the public eye for her entire life, but her musical identity has always been an extension of herself. Her career up to this point has felt like a breakaway from the famous association of her parents and a way for her to symbolize her autonomy. Her single, “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” features Travis Barker of Blink-182 and is a homage to Black punk culture and rock music of the early 2000s.
MUSIC
JamBase

Remembering Jimi Hendrix: ‘Purple Haze’ Live Playlist

Jimi Hendrix tragically died 51 years ago today from an accidental overdose. He was 27 years old. Hendrix is widely regarded as the greatest electric guitar player of all time. But he was also a talented songwriter and there aren’t many songs that are more symbolic of Jimi than “Purple Haze.”
MUSIC
skiddle.com

The Prodigy & Daft Punk Party (Glasgow)

11:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) Come join us as we celebrate two of the greatest Electronic Acts of all time, The Prodigy & Daft Punk. This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Come join us as we celebrate two...
THEATER & DANCE
Your EDM

‘After Daft’ Book Covers the Duo’s Entire Career, Impact on Live Music & Culture

An upcoming book celebrates Daft Punk — capturing the pioneering duo’s impact on pop, electronic and live music. After Daft by author Gabriel Szatan will cover their entire career, from formation in 1993 to their unexpected split in 2021, including genre- and industry-defining moments. Plus, a particularly in-depth look at Daft Punk’s seminal Alive 2006-07 tour, which changed the look and feel of live music forever.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Thomas Bangalter
Person
Gilles Peterson
Person
Missy Elliott
rekkerd.org

Past To Future releases Bert’s Knackbass, Duff Punk’d Guitar, and more

Past To Future has released some new sample libraries. Bert’s Knackbass is a Kontakt instrument library inspired by Swing legend Bert Kaempfert, who has composed for Frank Sinatra as well as Elvis Presley and the Beatles. By the time he died, 150 million records with his melodies had been sold...
MUSIC
mixmag.net

​A new book on Daft Punk will look at their lasting effect on music

Traversing 30 years of dance music culture, After Daft is the new book from Gabriel Szatan highlighting prolific duo Daft Punk’s near three-decade-long career. The book is still in the works, set for release in 2023 and will document the duo’s early beginnings and formation in 1993 right up until their split just earlier this year. After Daft is set to capture life through the lens of electronic music’s great pioneers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
edm.com

New Daft Punk Book Will Detail Their Three-Decade, Transformational Career in Music

A new book written by UK-based author and journalist Gabriel Szatan will cover Daft Punk's transformational, nearly three-decade career. The book, titled After Daft, will chronicle the legendary duo's influential career and the upbringing of 21st century musical styles like blog house, hyperpop and "mash-up" DJ mixes. The book explores the "teachers," or the artists that heavily influenced Daft Punk's sound and their Homework album. This aspect will primarily focus on Black and Latin musicians from Chicago, Detroit and the American midwest.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Music#Edm Music#Music Group#French#Electronic Dance Music#Beatles
decodedmagazine.com

Book of the Week – Renegade Snares: The Resistance And Resilience Of Drum & Bass

Renegade Snares is the definitive book on drum & bass music. Pieced together using original interviews conducted with all the scenes main players, it traces the history of jungle/drum & bass from its early roots in soundsystem culture and rave music right through to the present day. With its hyperspeed breakbeats, warping bass pressure, and vast spectrum of sounds, drum & bass quick spawned a whole new movement in youth culture. What began as an outlaw street reverberation from the inner cities of Britain developed into a Mercury-winning, chart-topping, world-conquering genre in just a few short years. The frontier-breaking sorcery that emanated from its foundational producers and DJs pushed new levels of sonic science into the music world, and it has influenced all other electronic music genres in assorted ways. From the shock of the new to a global phenomenon, drum & bass has morphed from frowned-upon marginalisation to establishment approval, and back again.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Quietus

Hyperspecific: Dance Music For September Reviewed By Jaša Bužinel

Jaša Bužinel calls for new neologisms for describing avant-garde dance music, and reviews new albums and EPs from Air Max '97, Slikback, Simo Cell, DJ Stingray 313, Livity Sound and more. DJ Stingray 313, photo by Marie Staggat. Of all my columns for tQ, this month I had the hardest...
THEATER & DANCE
decodedmagazine.com

DnB stalwart Kasra returns with new EP, ‘Guilty’ on his own Critical Music imprint

Kicking things off, title track ‘Guilty’ asserts itself with cinematic synths that make way for high-energy breaks and North London artist Catching Cairo’s soulful vocals. Next up, ‘Kanjiru’ is a heavier affair that channels classic darkside D&B energy with contemporary precision. ‘Guilty’ will be available on a limited-edition double-sided 10” vinyl and with a striking visual accompaniment in the form of an official video for the title track to follow the release. This record follows recent double-single ‘Die 4 It / Us’ on the iconic 31 Recordings, and his 2020 single Let It Slide on Critical, featuring the skyrocketing lyricist and MC Slay.
MUSIC
Variety

Jack White Plays Blazing Live Sets to Celebrate Third Man Records’ London Opening

Jack White made sure the opening of his Third Man Records Store in London over the weekend was a memorable event, playing a special set for an invite-only audience in the store’s Blue Basement performance space before moving outside and rocking neighbors with a short set on artist Damien Hirst’s nearby balcony. White — now sporting blue-dyed hair — drummer Daru Jones and bassist Dominic John Davis reeled off songs like “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground,” “Lazaretto” and of course “Seven Nation Army.” See highlights in the video below. Located on Marshall Street in the heart of London’s historic Soho...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

As ‘Tenacious D’ Turns 20, Jack Black and Kyle Gass Look Back on Their Debut Album’s ‘Stoney Fun and Friendship’

In the world of rock ’n’ roll, sometimes you’ve got to dream big. Indeed, Jack Black and Kyle Gass frequently proclaimed their duo Tenacious D to be “the greatest band on earth” on their eponymous HBO series, which stretched six episodes out between 1997-2000. On the show, Black and Gass utilized nothing more than acoustic guitars to conjure arena-ready anthems about Satan, Sasquatch and sex. The trouble was that they played them to a mere handful of onlookers at crummy open-mic nights, rendering visions of eventual superstardom increasingly unlikely. But then a funny thing happened: Tenacious D (named after a phrase...
MUSIC
The Portland Mercury

Not everyone likes bad 1970s dance music!

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To the two guys who were driving their Dune Buggy by Dior on NW 23rd from Vaughn to Burnside this afternoon…. You know what? The whole fucking neighborhood doesn’t...
PORTLAND, OR
EDMTunes

Saint Punk Takes Us On A Musical Journey Via His Emotive 14-Track Debut Album, Ouroboros

It’s always a great feeling seeing an artist drop a debut album. Today, we get to experience just that, courtesy of the Los Angeles-based Saint Punk. I say this, as he’s dropped his debut, 14-track album titled Ouroboros. In the past, we’ve written about Saint Punk countless times, with the most recent one being for his remix of Ookay and Cesqueaux’s track, titled ‘The Pit‘. Today, we bring you to the present by writing about his debut ‘Ouroboros‘ album. If you’re a fan of Saint Punk, you’re going to want to check this out.
MUSIC
pasadenanow.com

Live Music and Dancing Return For a Roarin’ Good Time

With musical styles from Jazz to Classic Rock, Gerry Rothchild Band promises a night for all musical tastes this year’s Evening for the Station event and silent auction. Encouraging guests back onto the dance floor while adding to the evening’s entertainment, dance intermissions will feature a dance troop leading guests in the Charleston, Jitterbug, and Salsa.
PASADENA, CA
Rolling Stone

See Eddie Vedder Cover R.E.M., Pretenders at Ohana Festival

Eddie Vedder kicked off his annual Ohana Festival Friday with a set filled with covers of songs by R.E.M., the Pretenders, and Prince, as well as his recent solo single “Long Way.” Kings of Leon were originally scheduled to headline Friday night at the Vedder-founded festival in Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach, but the Followill clan returned home to be with their ailing mother Betty Ann Murphy; she died Friday, the band revealed. Vedder served as the replacement headliner Friday — he’ll also headline Saturday night at the fest, with Pearl Jam playing Sunday — and the singer sent his condolences...
DANA POINT, CA
Rolling Stone

See a Blue-Haired Jack White Celebrate Third Man’s London Opening With Balcony Gig

Jack White celebrated the opening of the London outpost of his Third Man Records with a surprise set from both the store’s basement venue and a neighboring balcony. The rocker first “baptized” the basement “Blue Basement” — fittingly with a new blue-haired look to mark the occasion — with a six-song set of White Stripes tracks and solo cuts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack White Live (@officialjackwhitelive) White then moved the festivities outdoors, loading his band onto a neighboring balcony — owned by the artist Damian Hurst — for an additional five songs, including “Dead Leaves...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder Perform ‘Bobby Jean’ in 2016

Pearl Jam are returning from a three-year live hiatus on Saturday night when they headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on the Asbury Park, New Jersey, beachfront. They had plans to tour the world last year in support of Gigaton, but they were forced to postpone everything due to the pandemic. That means they haven’t faced a live audience since their September 4th, 2018, show at Fenway Park. It’s the longest break of their 30-year career. The two-day festival will also feature sets by Patti Smith, the Smashing Pumpkins, Billy Idol, Lord Huron, Ani DiFranco, and many others. Patti Scialfa was on the...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

Addison Rae's He's All That has a major editing error

Addison Rae's gender-swapped He's All That came out on Netflix last month, and received a mixed bag of reactions from fans. While some loved it, others were less than impressed - even pointing out an editing error in the film on TikTok. He's All That is basically a remake of...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy