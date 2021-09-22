“After Daft” Daft Punk and the past 30 years of Dance Music culture

Renegade Snares is the definitive book on drum & bass music. Pieced together using original interviews conducted with all the scenes main players, it traces the history of jungle/drum & bass from its early roots in soundsystem culture and rave music right through to the present day. With its hyperspeed breakbeats, warping bass pressure, and vast spectrum of sounds, drum & bass quick spawned a whole new movement in youth culture. What began as an outlaw street reverberation from the inner cities of Britain developed into a Mercury-winning, chart-topping, world-conquering genre in just a few short years. The frontier-breaking sorcery that emanated from its foundational producers and DJs pushed new levels of sonic science into the music world, and it has influenced all other electronic music genres in assorted ways. From the shock of the new to a global phenomenon, drum & bass has morphed from frowned-upon marginalisation to establishment approval, and back again.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO