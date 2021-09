Our studios are conveniently located very near the greenbelt in downtown Boise. I consider myself very lucky to be able to walk the gorgeous greenbelt regularly and see what is going on around it. This past week as my friend and I took a shortcut back we stumbled upon the massive construction project and build that is happening for The Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) and Idaho Fish & Wildlife Foundation.

IDAHO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO