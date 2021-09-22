Cal Poly Report

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCal Poly Named California’s Best Public-Master’s University in 2021 Forbes Rankings. Cal Poly was again named the best public-master’s university in California and has cracked the list of Top 20 public and private universities in the West in the Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Top Colleges. Cal Poly, ranked No. 24 in the rankings among public and private universities in the West in 2019, moved up to No. 17 on the 14th annual America’s Top Colleges list released this month. “These rankings shine a welcome light on our university’s main mission of student success,” President Armstrong said. “Our students take what they learn in the classroom and apply it in our labs and in individual and group projects — solving real-world problems in the process. The results speak for themselves: future leaders who are ready Day One to succeed in their careers and in their communities.” Read the news release.

