MARBURY, Md. – Overcast and slightly cooler conditions on the first two days made the fishing look pretty good at the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division finale on the Potomac River. Going into the final day, three pros had crossed the 30-pound mark and everyone in the Top 10 had caught a limit both days. Hot and sunny conditions on the final day changed all that – with four pros failing to limit and only winner Thomas Wooten catching more than 14 pounds, the practice predictions turned into reality in a big way.

5 DAYS AGO