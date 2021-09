Through the first two days of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Northern Division event on the Potomac River, the fishing was really quite good, and practice expectations were surpassed. On the final day, only two pros caught more than 13 pounds and half the Top 10 failed to wrangle a limit. Still, they got there, and along the way, the crew showcased a variety of ways to approach a tough bite on a late-summer tidal system.

7 DAYS AGO