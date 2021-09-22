Latta Gets Covid

Ohio Congressman, Bob Latta becomes the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated against the virus. The Republican lawmaker from the 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive. Latta’s announcement came shortly after Congressman, Tim Ryan announced he had also joined the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have come down with it. A spokeswoman for Latta said Ryan and Latta had not been in close contact when diagnosed. Ryan, the Democratic frontrunner, vying for Republican Rob Portman’s seat, also said he will continue to fulfill his congressional duties virtually until he can safely return to Washington.