Congress & Courts

Latta Gets Covid

 5 days ago

Ohio Congressman, Bob Latta becomes the second member of Congress from Ohio to test positive this week for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated against the virus. The Republican lawmaker from the 5th Congressional District announced Tuesday he contracted the virus after he was exposed to someone who also tested positive. Latta’s announcement came shortly after Congressman, Tim Ryan announced he had also joined the list of more than 80 members of Congress who have come down with it. A spokeswoman for Latta said Ryan and Latta had not been in close contact when diagnosed. Ryan, the Democratic frontrunner, vying for Republican Rob Portman’s seat, also said he will continue to fulfill his congressional duties virtually until he can safely return to Washington.

ideastream.org

Ohio Congressmen Tim Ryan & Bob Latta Test Positive For COVID-19

This post was updated on 9/21/21 at 9:45 a.m. Youngstown-area Rep. Tim Ryan has COVID-19, according to an announcement he made via Twitter on Monday. The Ohio Democratic congressman said he became infected with COVID-19 even though he is vaccinated, and he credited the vaccine for his mild symptoms. "I’m...
OHIO STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

McConnell gets COVID-19 booster

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky received a COVID-19 booster shot Monday in Washington, D.C. McConnell said he made the decision after following the advice of experts and his doctors, it was an easy decision to make. The Republican senator has been a longtime supporter of COVID-19 vaccines and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump reveals the one thing that would stop him from running again in 2024

Former President Donald Trump discussed the potential of a 2024 bid for a second term in the White House, telling a right-wing network one factor that would deter him for runningSpeaking with Real America’s Voice on Friday evening, Mr Trump suggested that “a bad call from a doctor or something” could halt his plans to retake the presidency.Mr Trump has not said specifically that he will run in 2024, but has indicated a clear interest in returning to the White House. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman has reported that the former president has even flirted with conspiracies claiming...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Liz Cheney has some tough calls to make

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has staked her political career on the belief that there is a viable Republican Party to be rescued, one that rejects the disgraced former president but offers an alternative to Democratic policies. Her rhetoric is impassioned — but leaves some open questions. Cheney has bitterly criticized...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post GOP Senators torpedo debt ceiling, budget setting up likely federal shutdown appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missouri Independent

Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Senate GOP torpedoes U.S. government funding bill, raising odds of federal fiscal crises appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Biden, Dems’ $3.5T spending spree includes money for ‘tree equity,’ bias training

The $3.5 trillion spending bill being pushed by President Biden and Congressional Democratic leadership includes a $3 billion “tree equity” outlay for planting saplings and $25 million on “anti-discrimination and bias training” in the healthcare industry — as well as nearly $79 billion for the Internal Revenue Service to step up its enforcement of tax laws.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Matt Lillywhite

If The 25th Amendment Ever Gets Invoked, Kamala Harris Becomes President

In a tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE

