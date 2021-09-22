CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Dolan Enters Race

Republican state Sen., Matt Dolan formally enters the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat… adding a centrist voice, more akin to exiting Rob Portman’s than to the crowded, Trump-aligned field of GOP hopefuls. In a telephone interview, Dolan said Portman’s work, building a bipartisan coalition to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package…a bill he supported and other Senate candidates opposed…is an example of the results-driven effort Ohioans want from a senator.

CLEVELAND (Statehouse News Bureau) — There’s yet another candidate in the crowded race for the Republican nomination for US Senate. Sen. Matt Dolan (R-Chagrin Falls), chair of the Senate Finance Committee and part owner of Cleveland’s baseball team, has joined the contest that will be decided in the GOP primary in May.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state Sen. Matt Dolan formally entered the race for Ohio's open U.S. Senate seat on Monday, adding a centrist voice more akin to exiting Republican Rob Portman's than to the crowded, Trump-aligned field of GOP hopefuls. In a telephone interview, Dolan said Portman's work building...
