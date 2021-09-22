Dolan Enters Race
Republican state Sen., Matt Dolan formally enters the race for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat… adding a centrist voice, more akin to exiting Rob Portman’s than to the crowded, Trump-aligned field of GOP hopefuls. In a telephone interview, Dolan said Portman’s work, building a bipartisan coalition to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package…a bill he supported and other Senate candidates opposed…is an example of the results-driven effort Ohioans want from a senator.wbnowqct.com
Comments / 0