CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Injury Crash In DeKalb

wbnowqct.com
 5 days ago

A Butler woman is hurt after she hit a trailer attached to a semi…stopped on County Road 40. Officials tell reporters…Peggy Puckett, 72, was westbound…where the big rig was stopped…with its hazard lights on. The driver of the semi was sitting in a forklift at the time. Puckett drove into the back of the trailer and up on it. She complained of chest pain was taken to the hospital. The other driver was not hurt. State and local officials continue their investigation into the crash at this hour.

wbnowqct.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eyewitness News

Serious injuries reported in Griswold crash

GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - I-395 in Griswold is back open following a serious crash. State Police say it happened around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon on the southbound side by Exit 22. A vehicle and tractor trailer were involved in the collision. Serious injuries were reported in the crash. Investigators requested an...
GRISWOLD, CT
kq2.com

Rollover crash on Frederick Ave results in minor injuries

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, a two vehicle collision resulted in a rollover accident. The crash happened at the intersection of Village Drive and Frederick Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. According to St. Joseph officers on scene, the driver of the rolled over vehicle was headed westbound on Frederick Ave when...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
phelpscountyfocus.com

Injuries reported in Thursday crash on Highway 63

Injuries were reported Thursday resulting from a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 63 at Phelps County Road 2110, according to an online report of Troop I of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A 2007 Sterling 9000, driven by Zebulon D. Cramer, 43, of Belle, was northbound at 12:35 p.m....
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Butler
KAAL-TV

Couple suffers injuries in side-by-side UTV crash in Eyota

(ABC 6 News) -- A husband and wife both suffered broken bones after the side-by-side UTV they were riding in crashed in Eyota Friday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on a gravel road near 40th St. and 140th Ave SE. Lieutenant Lee Rossman with the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the husband was driving the UTV when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled into the ditch.
EYOTA, MN
Lexington County Chronicle

Crash with injuries results in closed road in Lexington

The Lexington Police Department is reporting a crash with injuries, Tuesday morning. The collision is at West Main Street at Park Road. At about 8:15 a.m. all inbound lanes were reported as being blocked. Police, Fire and EMS units are on the scene. Police were asking drivers to seek an...
LEXINGTON, SC
Lawrence Post

Motorcyclist has serious injuries after crash in Wichita

Wichita, KS – According to the police officials, this unfortunate accident occurred right after 5 p.m. Monday. It happened near Douglas and Hillside. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash. A motorcycle was heading east when a car pulled in front of it and struck the...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
crowleytoday.com

Highway 90 crash injuries two; one remains in critical condition

RAYNE - Two employees employed as subcontractors of the Louisiana Highway DOTD were injured during a crash which occurred the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 10, on Highway 90 near the intersection of Gina Street. Officers with the Rayne Police Department were called to the scene involving a truck hauling a...
RAYNE, LA
heraldcourier.com

Nickelsville man dies from car crash injuries

A Nickelsville man died about a week after he was involved in a car crash in Scott County, Virginia. Virginia State Police Trooper D.F. Rutherford is investigating the single-vehicle crash, which occurred Sept. 2 at 7:20 p.m. on state Route 670, less than a mile west of state Route 674. A 1999 Dodge Ram 2500 was traveling west on state Route 670 when it ran off the left side of the highway, went down a steep embankment and came to rest next to a creek, according to a VSP news release.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
newsdaytonabeach.com

No Injuries Reported In Small Aircraft Crash In Edgewater

Edgewater, FL - The City of Edgewater is reporting that two people in a small experimental aircraft walked away without injury after a crash this morning ended up with the aircraft upside down in a pond. Crews from Edgewater Fire-Rescue and neighboring agencies were dispatched to the reported crash this morning (September 14) at 9:40 AM.
EDGEWATER, FL
valleynewslive.com

Metro crash leads to serious injuries, charges possible

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A motorcycle vs car crash along a popular road leads to serious injuries. Fargo Police say on Wednesday, Sept. 15 around 8:15 p.m. they responded to the crash in the 4600 block of University Dr. S. The driver of the motorcycle and his passenger...
FARGO, ND
wktn.com

Disabling Damage but No Injuries in Auglaize County Crash

Both drivers escaped injuries in a crash that occurred in Auglaize County Wednesday morning. According to the report from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 21 year old Aubrey Snider, of Bluffton, failed to stop in time, and her car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 32 year old Cody Bicknell, of Wapakoneta.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
1063nowfm.com

No Serious Injuries in Rollover Crash in Cheyenne

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured when a vehicle overturned in east Cheyenne late Tuesday afternoon. According to a Cheyenne Police Department Facebook post, the crash happened near the intersection of E. 12th Street and Campbell Avenue sometime before 5 p.m., and had streets in the area closed for more than an hour.
TRAFFIC
nwaonline.com

Motorcyclist dies of crash injuries in Hot Springs

A 48-year-old motorcyclist died Monday from injuries he received three days earlier in a crash involving two other vehicles on U.S. 270B in Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Gordon James Ard of Royal was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson east around 3:25 p.m. when a westbound 2000...
ARKANSAS STATE
capecodtimes.com

Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Route 6 crash in Eastham

EASTHAM — The driver of a Toyota RAV4 suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-car crash on Route 6 in Eastham that closed the highway for several hours Sunday night. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Eastham Police Officer Jacob McGrath came upon the crash in front of the Brickhouse Restaurant, according to a press release from the Eastham Police Department. The RAV4 and Kia Telluride were heavily damaged and in the middle of the highway.
EASTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy