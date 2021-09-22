Injury Crash In DeKalb

A Butler woman is hurt after she hit a trailer attached to a semi…stopped on County Road 40. Officials tell reporters…Peggy Puckett, 72, was westbound…where the big rig was stopped…with its hazard lights on. The driver of the semi was sitting in a forklift at the time. Puckett drove into the back of the trailer and up on it. She complained of chest pain was taken to the hospital. The other driver was not hurt. State and local officials continue their investigation into the crash at this hour.