Best omakase deals and tasting menus in Tokyo for under ¥10,000

By Emma Steen
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTreat yourself to a bargain with these omakase sushi lunches, kaiseki dinners and modern European tasting menus. The word ‘omakase’ typically comes up at high-end Japanese restaurants where in lieu of ordering from a menu, diners entrust the chef to serve a selection of recommended dishes and seasonal specials. While it's true that these gastronomic affairs are generally reserved for a splurge on a special occasion, they don’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Nor are they strictly limited to Japanese cuisine.

