Best omakase deals and tasting menus in Tokyo for under ¥10,000

Raise a glass of sake on Friday, Oct 1, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Sake Day East, a walk-around tasting at the indoor-outdoor venue Garage B at The Charles River Speedway in Brighton. Behind the event is sake pro Alyssa DiPasquale, who teamed up with educator Marina Giordano from the wine and spirits school WSET. The tasting — with 100 selections planned from multiple regions in Japan — is a celebration of sorts of the fermented rice beverage. “It will be the first time in New England we’ve had so many sakes under one roof,” says DiPasquale, 37, who fell in love with the complex drink while working at the esteemed Boston Japanese restaurant O Ya. She later earned an advanced sake professional certification. Sometime this fall, DiPasquale will open Boston’s first sake bar, The Koji Club, at The Charles River Speedway. As for the tasting, expect to try an array of sakes from a new generation of brewers crafting novel styles. For instance, look for the rice wines from producer Kojiyama and acclaimed sake maker Heiwa Shuzo called “KID,” and some distributed in the United States the very first time. “You will be able to taste different regions, categories, and best of all, you’ll have the local industry’s greatest to answer all of your questions,” says DiPasquale. Tickets are $65, which includes the tasting glass. Food will be part of the experience and not included in the ticket price: Mr. Tuna of Portland, Maine, will create sushi hand rolls, Eastham’s Handsome Oyster Co. plans to shuck oysters while AllTown Fresh from Ayer will make tacos in a wood smoker, and there’s more. Garage B at The Speedway is at 525 Western Ave., Brighton. For tickets, go to sakedayeast.com.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO