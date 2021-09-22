CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Evolve Bank & Trust: Staff Accountant

 5 days ago

Under general supervision, the Staff Accountant will provide financial support to designated operating areas regarding month-end close, account reconciliation, journal entry posting, financial analysis, financial reporting, and other projects as assigned. The individual in this position must have the ability to work independently, prepare financial data using SQL and or PowerQuery, analyze financial data and reach appropriate conclusions.

Globe Gazette

Clear Lake Bank and Trust named top workplace for 11th year

Clear Lake Bank & Trust has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by The Iowa Top Workplaces for the 11th year in a row. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. Clear Lake Bank &...
CLEAR LAKE, IA
accountingtoday.com

From dancer to tax accountant, a career evolves

Tifphani White-King, head of the U.S. tax practice at Mazars USA, has charted an unusual career path, starting with aspirations of dancing, then studying the law and taxes, and becoming one of the first Black female tax partners at a major accounting firm. She started out studying ballet and modern...
THEATER & DANCE
San Francisco Examiner

5 Of The Best Business Bank Accounts In The U.S. Today

Do you want to choose the finest bank for your company? The Really Useful Information Company (TRUiC) analyzed the best banks for small businesses in 2021 and can assist you in determining whether a national online, no-fee, or brick-and-mortar bank is best for your LLC or single proprietorship. There are...
CREDITS & LOANS
Herald & Review

Should You Be Stashing Retirement Savings in a Bank Account?

Where you put your retirement savings has a significant effect upon how fast your savings grow and when you can afford to retire. You've probably heard of IRAs and 401(k)s, maybe even the less common 403(b)s or self-employed retirement accounts, but what about a bank account?. It's a popular choice,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
#Financial Accounting#Public Accounting#Data Management#Evolve Bank Trust#The Staff Accountant#Sql#Powerquery#Microsoft Excel Lrb
American Banker

Evolving with your community: a challenge for community banks and credit unions

Community Banks and Credit Unions play a critical role in elevating the communities they serve and in providing the guidance and support needed to ensure the overall financial wellness of their clients and members, respectively. They helped fuel the success of the Paycheck Protection Program, administering around 60% of total first wave loans to SMBs. The lingering effects of the pandemic has left a tale of two cities: the worst of times for some in urban centers and the best of times for others in the exurbs.
ECONOMY
securityboulevard.com

Why Preventing Financial Account Takeover Attacks is Important for Banks and Fintechs

Financial account takeover is a form of identity fraud where fraudsters use stolen credentials to break into digital financial accounts of genuine customers. An exponential increase in the number of consumers using fintech services and digital channels for banking needs during the pandemic has opened up the attack surface like never before, leading to a greater risk to financial institutions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
finextra.com

Banks called to account over "shockingly low" rate of reimbursements for APP fraud

Over three quarters of bank customers have failed to win reimbursements from banks after falling victim to authorised push payment scams. Losses to bank transfer fraud soared to £479 million in 2020, while reimbursement rates remain low - banks found victims at least partly responsible for their losses in 77% of cases assessed in the first 14 months following the introduction of a Contingent Reimbursement Model and voluntary code. Two banks found the customer fully liable in more than nine in 10 decisions.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Sterling Journal-Advocate

Business of the Week: Adams Bank & Trust

Adams Bank & Trust is a family-owned and operated community bank founded in 1916. They remain locally owned and privately held. Adams Bank & Trust has grown to over $1 billion in assets. Todd Adams, CEO, and Chad Adams, President of ADBANC Inc (the holding company of Adams Bank & Trust),are the fourth generation of their family to lead the organization, which is headquartered in Ogallala, Neb. As they look to the future, they are proud to have employees who represent the fifth generation of the Adams family working within the Bank. With 20 branches serving Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado, they provide complete financial solutions for individuals and businesses.
ECONOMY
Finger Lakes Times

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recognized by American Banker

CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. has been recognized as one of the top 10% of mid-tier banks by American Banker in terms of financial performance for 2020. American Banker, a daily trade newspaper and website covering the financial services industry, places CNB as No. 20 out of...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
The Associated Press

Fifth Third Express Banking Earns National Bank On Certification; Bank to Support Initiative to Boost Awareness of Bank On Accounts

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2021-- Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today announced that its Express Banking account has received Bank On national certification for safe and affordable accounts. The certification was conferred by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to traditional banking and other financial empowerment services.
CREDITS & LOANS
Computer Weekly

Trust deficit retards predictive analytics adoption in banking, says Qlik

Concerns about trust and regulatory compliance are slowing down the adoption of predictive analytics in financial services. This is according to research from data analytics firm Qlik, carried out by Censuswide in June and July 2021. Of the 503 financial services professionals surveyed, 200 were in banking, 201 in insurance, and the remainder from accounting, funds and investment, investment, and pensions, according to a Qlik spokesperson.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Associated Press

Republic Bank & Trust Company Announces CEO Transition and Director Appointment

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021-- Republic Bank & Trust Company (“Republic” or the “Bank”) announced today that as part of a planned succession, Logan Pichel, currently President of Republic, will add the role of Chief Executive Officer of the Bank to his responsibilities on October 1, 2021. In addition, Pichel was elected to the Bank’s board, as well as the board of the Bank’s parent company, Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), as a director on September 15, 2021.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Banking Groups Ask US House to Kill Proposed Account Reporting

U.S. banking lobby groups want to nix a proposal for bank account reporting that’s part of the congressional reconciliation package. The groups, in a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, said the proposal could make for “reputational” challenges for large financial services firms. It could...
CONGRESS & COURTS

