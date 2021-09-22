Evolve Bank & Trust: Staff Accountant

Adams Bank & Trust is a family-owned and operated community bank founded in 1916. They remain locally owned and privately held. Adams Bank & Trust has grown to over $1 billion in assets. Todd Adams, CEO, and Chad Adams, President of ADBANC Inc (the holding company of Adams Bank & Trust),are the fourth generation of their family to lead the organization, which is headquartered in Ogallala, Neb. As they look to the future, they are proud to have employees who represent the fifth generation of the Adams family working within the Bank. With 20 branches serving Nebraska, Kansas, and Colorado, they provide complete financial solutions for individuals and businesses.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO