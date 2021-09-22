Memphis Area Legal Services: Part-Time Administrative Assistant

Would you like to be a part of making the English language more accessible for sojourners in our land? World Relief Memphis has a position for you to consider. The bilingual hospitality coordinator will support Connect Language Center operations in five main ways. They will be the first point of contact in promoting CLC to community adults interested in English as a second language classes. They will support the CLC director by tracking payments and revenue for center courses and performing essential administrative tasks. They will take the lead in hospitality by opening the center daily, assisting with events, and supporting center volunteers. Finally, they will build continual rapport with students by maintaining open and equitable communication World Relief Memphis and initiating distribution of essential information.

