Memphis, TN

Memphis Area Legal Services: Part-Time Administrative Assistant

 5 days ago

Memphis Area Legal Services (MALS), Inc. is seeking a Part-Time Administrative Assistant to provide clerical support for the Pro Bono Unit, such as composing, typing and/or transcribing pleadings, briefs, correspondence, memos, administrative reports, subpoenas, summonses, etc. Proofread documents and other materials for correctness before processing and transmitting and assists with the MALS’ case management process. Work schedule is 20-25 hours weekly.

