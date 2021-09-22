Baking With Biskie: Chicken Tortilla Soup

Let’s make a deal: no more dry, tough, bland chicken breasts for dinner. Instead, it’s time to embrace moist, flavorful dark meat chicken thighs. Chicken thighs, readily available at most grocery stores with skin on and bone in, are an excellent value. Though price varies by region, these often sell at $2 per pound and can go as low as 89 cents per pound or less. The bones and skin lock in moisture and flavor, making chicken thighs a particularly delicious piece of meat. Use these convenient cuts in the oven, on the grill, in stews or in braises. You can also cook a bunch in advance to have delicious cooked chicken on hand for salads, sandwiches and quick meals.

